2840 Wabash St

Charming 4 Bedroom, 3 bathroom home with over 2504 sq ft of living space in Westerly Creek neighborhood in Stapleton.



Hardwood Floors throughout main level living space including huge Family Room with fireplace.



Upgraded Kitchen includes a plethora of cabinets, spacious island, gas cooktop, double oven, granite counters & pantry.



Oversized Master Suite has built in wall shelves, convenient access to backyard, walk-in closet and 5 piece Master Bath with soaking tub.



Finished Basement includes large Bedroom with french doors, bathroom, laundry room with utility sink and second Great Room with built in cabinets.



Central Air; ceiling fans throughout, 2 Car Garage and optional security system.



Nice sized fenced backyard has a spacious multi-level deck, great for entertaining!



Ideal location just blocks from Aviator Pool/Park, Greenway Park (with walking paths & bike trails) and 80-Acre Central Park (with playground and soccer fields).



Close proximity to East 29th Avenue Town Center, Central Park Rec Center, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Light Rail Station, and some of Denver\'s top schools: Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/DSA/DSST.



Convenient to Northfield Shopping Mall, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons(Anschutz Medical Campus) with Easy Access to I-70.



Available June 21st



