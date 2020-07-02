All apartments in Denver
2840 Wabash St

2840 Wabash Street · No Longer Available
Location

2840 Wabash Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0057aa9061 ----
***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings!***

Charming 4 Bedroom, 3 bathroom home with over 2504 sq ft of living space in Westerly Creek neighborhood in Stapleton.

Hardwood Floors throughout main level living space including huge Family Room with fireplace.

Upgraded Kitchen includes a plethora of cabinets, spacious island, gas cooktop, double oven, granite counters & pantry.

Oversized Master Suite has built in wall shelves, convenient access to backyard, walk-in closet and 5 piece Master Bath with soaking tub.

Finished Basement includes large Bedroom with french doors, bathroom, laundry room with utility sink and second Great Room with built in cabinets.

Central Air; ceiling fans throughout, 2 Car Garage and optional security system.

Nice sized fenced backyard has a spacious multi-level deck, great for entertaining!

Ideal location just blocks from Aviator Pool/Park, Greenway Park (with walking paths & bike trails) and 80-Acre Central Park (with playground and soccer fields).

Close proximity to East 29th Avenue Town Center, Central Park Rec Center, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Light Rail Station, and some of Denver\'s top schools: Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/DSA/DSST.

Convenient to Northfield Shopping Mall, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons(Anschutz Medical Campus) with Easy Access to I-70.

Available June 21st

Bike/Walk/Run Trails
Dog Park
Multiple Parks And Playgrounds
Six Community Pools
Tennis Courts
Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 Wabash St have any available units?
2840 Wabash St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2840 Wabash St have?
Some of 2840 Wabash St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 Wabash St currently offering any rent specials?
2840 Wabash St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 Wabash St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2840 Wabash St is pet friendly.
Does 2840 Wabash St offer parking?
Yes, 2840 Wabash St offers parking.
Does 2840 Wabash St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2840 Wabash St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 Wabash St have a pool?
Yes, 2840 Wabash St has a pool.
Does 2840 Wabash St have accessible units?
No, 2840 Wabash St does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 Wabash St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2840 Wabash St does not have units with dishwashers.

