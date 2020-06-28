All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

284 S. Lafayette

284 South Lafayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

284 South Lafayette Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
284 S. Lafayette Available 06/01/20 Adorable Wash Park 2 Bed Fully Furnished Bungalow - This adorable Wash Park ranch bungalow is a must see! Updated throughout and fully furnished, don't miss this opportunity to be blocks from the park.
2 bedrooms complete with furniture and bedding and updated bath!
Hardwood floors throughout the home.
Fully remodeled kitchen with new appliances, new cabinetry and granite counters and extra bonus dining area make this open floor plan home EASY living.
The patio /fenced yard is perfect for additional entertaining space.
Detached 2 car garage included and washer /dryer in home.
Drop your bags and live.
No Smoking, No Marijuana
Book today for a showing.

(RLNE2680647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 284 S. Lafayette have any available units?
284 S. Lafayette doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 284 S. Lafayette have?
Some of 284 S. Lafayette's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 284 S. Lafayette currently offering any rent specials?
284 S. Lafayette is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 S. Lafayette pet-friendly?
Yes, 284 S. Lafayette is pet friendly.
Does 284 S. Lafayette offer parking?
Yes, 284 S. Lafayette offers parking.
Does 284 S. Lafayette have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 284 S. Lafayette offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 S. Lafayette have a pool?
No, 284 S. Lafayette does not have a pool.
Does 284 S. Lafayette have accessible units?
No, 284 S. Lafayette does not have accessible units.
Does 284 S. Lafayette have units with dishwashers?
No, 284 S. Lafayette does not have units with dishwashers.
