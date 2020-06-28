Amenities
284 S. Lafayette Available 06/01/20 Adorable Wash Park 2 Bed Fully Furnished Bungalow - This adorable Wash Park ranch bungalow is a must see! Updated throughout and fully furnished, don't miss this opportunity to be blocks from the park.
2 bedrooms complete with furniture and bedding and updated bath!
Hardwood floors throughout the home.
Fully remodeled kitchen with new appliances, new cabinetry and granite counters and extra bonus dining area make this open floor plan home EASY living.
The patio /fenced yard is perfect for additional entertaining space.
Detached 2 car garage included and washer /dryer in home.
Drop your bags and live.
No Smoking, No Marijuana
Book today for a showing.
(RLNE2680647)