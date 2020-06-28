Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

284 S. Lafayette Available 06/01/20 Adorable Wash Park 2 Bed Fully Furnished Bungalow - This adorable Wash Park ranch bungalow is a must see! Updated throughout and fully furnished, don't miss this opportunity to be blocks from the park.

2 bedrooms complete with furniture and bedding and updated bath!

Hardwood floors throughout the home.

Fully remodeled kitchen with new appliances, new cabinetry and granite counters and extra bonus dining area make this open floor plan home EASY living.

The patio /fenced yard is perfect for additional entertaining space.

Detached 2 car garage included and washer /dryer in home.

Drop your bags and live.

No Smoking, No Marijuana

Book today for a showing.



(RLNE2680647)