2830 W. 26th Ave. 104

Unit 104 Available 09/07/20 Beautiful Highlands Townhome - Property Id: 29066



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom town house. Each bedroom has it's own private, full bath, in each room.

2 of the bedrooms have big walk-in closets.

The house is 2,000 square feet. Amazing, huge rooftop deck facing east and west. Views of downtown and the mountains.

2 car garage + easy street parking

Washer/Dryer

Gas stove

beautiful kitchen, all updated finishes and appliances

2 fireplaces

9 foot ceilings throughout entire home

Walking distance to awesome restaurants, bars, breweries, Safeway across the street

Yard maintenance included



Showings will start July 20 preferably in the evenings between 5:30-7pm. We need to follow guidelines due to Covid-19.

- A mask must be worn before entering the home

- Must use sanitizer before entering (I will have some with me)

- Please avoid touching anything

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2830-w.-26th-ave.-denver-co-unit-104/29066

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5962112)