Denver, CO
2830 W. 26th Ave. 104
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2830 W. 26th Ave. 104

2830 West 26th Avenue · (703) 728-1344
Location

2830 West 26th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 104 · Avail. Sep 7

$3,900

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit 104 Available 09/07/20 Beautiful Highlands Townhome - Property Id: 29066

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom town house. Each bedroom has it's own private, full bath, in each room.
2 of the bedrooms have big walk-in closets.
The house is 2,000 square feet. Amazing, huge rooftop deck facing east and west. Views of downtown and the mountains.
2 car garage + easy street parking
Washer/Dryer
Gas stove
beautiful kitchen, all updated finishes and appliances
2 fireplaces
9 foot ceilings throughout entire home
Walking distance to awesome restaurants, bars, breweries, Safeway across the street
Yard maintenance included

Showings will start July 20 preferably in the evenings between 5:30-7pm. We need to follow guidelines due to Covid-19.
- A mask must be worn before entering the home
- Must use sanitizer before entering (I will have some with me)
- Please avoid touching anything
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2830-w.-26th-ave.-denver-co-unit-104/29066
Property Id 29066

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5962112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 W. 26th Ave. 104 have any available units?
2830 W. 26th Ave. 104 has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2830 W. 26th Ave. 104 have?
Some of 2830 W. 26th Ave. 104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 W. 26th Ave. 104 currently offering any rent specials?
2830 W. 26th Ave. 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 W. 26th Ave. 104 pet-friendly?
No, 2830 W. 26th Ave. 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2830 W. 26th Ave. 104 offer parking?
Yes, 2830 W. 26th Ave. 104 offers parking.
Does 2830 W. 26th Ave. 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2830 W. 26th Ave. 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 W. 26th Ave. 104 have a pool?
No, 2830 W. 26th Ave. 104 does not have a pool.
Does 2830 W. 26th Ave. 104 have accessible units?
No, 2830 W. 26th Ave. 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 W. 26th Ave. 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2830 W. 26th Ave. 104 has units with dishwashers.
