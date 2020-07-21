2830 W. 26th Ave. 104

Amenities
Unit 104 Available 09/07/20 Beautiful Highlands Townhome - Property Id: 29066
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom town house. Each bedroom has it's own private, full bath, in each room.
2 of the bedrooms have big walk-in closets.
The house is 2,000 square feet. Amazing, huge rooftop deck facing east and west. Views of downtown and the mountains.
2 car garage + easy street parking
Washer/Dryer
Gas stove
beautiful kitchen, all updated finishes and appliances
2 fireplaces
9 foot ceilings throughout entire home
Walking distance to awesome restaurants, bars, breweries, Safeway across the street
Yard maintenance included
Showings will start July 20 preferably in the evenings between 5:30-7pm. We need to follow guidelines due to Covid-19.
- A mask must be worn before entering the home
- Must use sanitizer before entering (I will have some with me)
- Please avoid touching anything
No Pets Allowed
