283 S Humboldt St
Last updated December 18 2019 at 3:34 PM

283 S Humboldt St

283 South Humboldt Street · No Longer Available
Location

283 South Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
car wash area
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location, Sunny and Clean 2 bedroom 2 bath well maintained duplex 2 blocks from Washington Park, over 1400 sq ft of living space plus partially finished basement for even more space (not included in the 1400 finished sq ft) and cozy front porch, 1 car garage, large kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and a gas stove! Plus newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. sorry no dogs, cats only, water sewer trash and yard maintenance included. To schedule a showing please contact Patricia,
720 882-8040 or by email patricia@woodruffpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 S Humboldt St have any available units?
283 S Humboldt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 283 S Humboldt St have?
Some of 283 S Humboldt St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 S Humboldt St currently offering any rent specials?
283 S Humboldt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 S Humboldt St pet-friendly?
Yes, 283 S Humboldt St is pet friendly.
Does 283 S Humboldt St offer parking?
Yes, 283 S Humboldt St offers parking.
Does 283 S Humboldt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 283 S Humboldt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 S Humboldt St have a pool?
No, 283 S Humboldt St does not have a pool.
Does 283 S Humboldt St have accessible units?
No, 283 S Humboldt St does not have accessible units.
Does 283 S Humboldt St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 283 S Humboldt St has units with dishwashers.

