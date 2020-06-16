2829 E 14th Ave #6

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

2 Bedroom Condo located in Congress Park - Available for a 12 month or 24 month lease!



Just 4 blocks from City Park! You are within walking distance to several shops & restaurants, with easy commute to music venues, LoDo, 16th street, Cherry Creek Mall, and more!!

Property features hardwood & tile throughout. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen, a wood burning fireplace, and a patio space.

Washer/Dryer is shared with other duplex in basement (only 1 unit shared)

A portion of the storage area in basement will be reserved for tenant use.

Reserved off street parking for no additional charge!

Lease includes Water/Sewer/Trash/Heat. Tenant responsible for Electricity & Cable/Internet

Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Cat's will be considered with a $150 pet deposit, $25 per month pet rent, and a $150 nonrefundable pet fee.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.

Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.



No Dogs Allowed



