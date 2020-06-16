All apartments in Denver
2829 E 14th Ave #6

2829 East 14th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2829 East 14th Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Condo located in Congress Park - Available for a 12 month or 24 month lease!

Just 4 blocks from City Park! You are within walking distance to several shops & restaurants, with easy commute to music venues, LoDo, 16th street, Cherry Creek Mall, and more!!
Property features hardwood & tile throughout. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen, a wood burning fireplace, and a patio space.
Washer/Dryer is shared with other duplex in basement (only 1 unit shared)
A portion of the storage area in basement will be reserved for tenant use.
Reserved off street parking for no additional charge!
Lease includes Water/Sewer/Trash/Heat. Tenant responsible for Electricity & Cable/Internet
Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Cat's will be considered with a $150 pet deposit, $25 per month pet rent, and a $150 nonrefundable pet fee.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.
Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4660984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2829 E 14th Ave #6 have any available units?
2829 E 14th Ave #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2829 E 14th Ave #6 have?
Some of 2829 E 14th Ave #6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2829 E 14th Ave #6 currently offering any rent specials?
2829 E 14th Ave #6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 E 14th Ave #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2829 E 14th Ave #6 is pet friendly.
Does 2829 E 14th Ave #6 offer parking?
No, 2829 E 14th Ave #6 does not offer parking.
Does 2829 E 14th Ave #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2829 E 14th Ave #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 E 14th Ave #6 have a pool?
No, 2829 E 14th Ave #6 does not have a pool.
Does 2829 E 14th Ave #6 have accessible units?
No, 2829 E 14th Ave #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 E 14th Ave #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2829 E 14th Ave #6 has units with dishwashers.
