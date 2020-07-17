2822 Josephine St

Amenities
Check out this Carriage House space just 2 blocks from City Park. Top of the line kitchen and bathroom finishes, hardwood floors,washer/dryer, A/C and off street parking provide everything you need for a comfortable space in a great location. The unit is above the garage of the Front House, and the two spaces are well separated for privacy. This unit does not include access to a yard but is a quick walk to the park.
Owners covers water, sewer, trash and recycling. Tenant is responsible for Gas/Electricity and any extras. Dog friendly, No Cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.
Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website
Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Completely Renovated, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Off Street Parking