Denver, CO
2822 Josephine St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:10 AM

2822 Josephine St

2822 Josephine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2822 Josephine Street, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check out this Carriage House space just 2 blocks from City Park. Top of the line kitchen and bathroom finishes, hardwood floors,washer/dryer, A/C and off street parking provide everything you need for a comfortable space in a great location. The unit is above the garage of the Front House, and the two spaces are well separated for privacy. This unit does not include access to a yard but is a quick walk to the park.

Owners covers water, sewer, trash and recycling. Tenant is responsible for Gas/Electricity and any extras. Dog friendly, No Cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Completely Renovated, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Off Street Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 Josephine St have any available units?
2822 Josephine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2822 Josephine St have?
Some of 2822 Josephine St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2822 Josephine St currently offering any rent specials?
2822 Josephine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 Josephine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2822 Josephine St is pet friendly.
Does 2822 Josephine St offer parking?
Yes, 2822 Josephine St offers parking.
Does 2822 Josephine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2822 Josephine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 Josephine St have a pool?
No, 2822 Josephine St does not have a pool.
Does 2822 Josephine St have accessible units?
No, 2822 Josephine St does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 Josephine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2822 Josephine St does not have units with dishwashers.
