2822 Josephine St

Check out this Carriage House space just 2 blocks from City Park. Top of the line kitchen and bathroom finishes, hardwood floors,washer/dryer, A/C and off street parking provide everything you need for a comfortable space in a great location. The unit is above the garage of the Front House, and the two spaces are well separated for privacy. This unit does not include access to a yard but is a quick walk to the park.



Owners covers water, sewer, trash and recycling. Tenant is responsible for Gas/Electricity and any extras. Dog friendly, No Cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



