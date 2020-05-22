All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2818 Central Park Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2818 Central Park Blvd
Last updated April 14 2019 at 4:13 AM

2818 Central Park Blvd

2818 North Central Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2818 North Central Park Boulevard, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
pool
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e553fb302b ----
***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current available listings.***

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom House with over 1500 sq ft of Living Space in the Westerly Creek Neighborhood of Stapleton.

Great Master Suite with his/her closets & tiled Master Bath.

Eat-in Kitchen with island, breakfast bar and a plethora of cabinet space.

Open floor plan includes large Great Room with gas fireplace and quaint Dining area, makes it great for entertaining!

Large front porch adjacent to landscaped courtyard; Central Air, and 2 car attached Garage.

Ideal location just blocks from Aviator Pool and Greenway Park equipped with trails and walking paths.

Close proximity to the A-Line Light Rail Station, Stanley Market Place, Eastbridge Town Center, other five Community Pools, Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Bluff Lake Nature Center, the 80 acre Central Park and Playground and top Denver schools such as Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA.

Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Mall, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.

NO CATS

Available May 21st

Bike/Walk/Run Trails
Dog Park
Multiple Parks And Playgrounds
Six Community Pools
Tennis Courts
Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 Central Park Blvd have any available units?
2818 Central Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2818 Central Park Blvd have?
Some of 2818 Central Park Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2818 Central Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2818 Central Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 Central Park Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2818 Central Park Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2818 Central Park Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2818 Central Park Blvd offers parking.
Does 2818 Central Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2818 Central Park Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 Central Park Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2818 Central Park Blvd has a pool.
Does 2818 Central Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2818 Central Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 Central Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2818 Central Park Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street
Denver, CO 80211
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80211
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211
1520 S Albion
1520 South Albion Street
Denver, CO 80222
Julian 32
3405 W 32nd Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University