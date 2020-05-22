Rent Calculator
Last updated December 13 2019 at 9:58 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2811 Meade
2811 Meade Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2811 Meade Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Located in the trendy Highlands neighborhood. Close to many restaurants, shops, downtown, sporting venues and more. Perfect if you are moving to Denver and want to try out the neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2811 Meade have any available units?
2811 Meade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
Is 2811 Meade currently offering any rent specials?
2811 Meade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 Meade pet-friendly?
No, 2811 Meade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 2811 Meade offer parking?
No, 2811 Meade does not offer parking.
Does 2811 Meade have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2811 Meade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 Meade have a pool?
No, 2811 Meade does not have a pool.
Does 2811 Meade have accessible units?
No, 2811 Meade does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 Meade have units with dishwashers?
No, 2811 Meade does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2811 Meade have units with air conditioning?
No, 2811 Meade does not have units with air conditioning.
