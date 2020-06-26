All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

2811 Jasmine St.

2811 Jasmine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2811 Jasmine Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AMAZING TOWNHOME, BEAUTIFUL GROUNDS, LAUNDRY IN UNIT, HARDWOODS, STORAGE! - 6 month lease (expiring 5/31/20) or 18-20 month options available.

Heat/Hot Water/Water/Sewer/Trash included.
Electric is paid by resident.
Cats and small dogs accepted (<40lbs) with $300 pet deposit/pet and $35/month pet rent required.
Positive pet reference is also required.
No Smoking.
Radiant Heat.
Available immediately for showings and move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.

Jasmine Courtyard Town-home now available. 2 bed, 1 bath built in 1946 with 908 square feet. Rare town-home style unit with 2 level and front and back door. Unique community with beautifully maintained grounds. Unit even comes with small garden plot. Interior is full of character with original hardwoods throughout. Main floor features large living area with lots of natural light and dining area. Small storage area under main floor stairs. Upstairs features 2 beds and a full bath. Master bed features a walk in closet and ceiling fan. Small private back patio off kitchen overlooking greenbelt. Unit comes with a reserved parking space, stack washer/dryer in unit and a storage closet plus indoor bike storage area. Unbeatable location, short commute to downtown, quick access to A train to DIA and shopping, restaurants and nightlife in Park Hill, Stapleton and Northfield.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE5164325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 Jasmine St. have any available units?
2811 Jasmine St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2811 Jasmine St. have?
Some of 2811 Jasmine St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Is 2811 Jasmine St. currently offering any rent specials?
2811 Jasmine St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 Jasmine St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2811 Jasmine St. is pet friendly.
Does 2811 Jasmine St. offer parking?
Yes, 2811 Jasmine St. offers parking.
Does 2811 Jasmine St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2811 Jasmine St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 Jasmine St. have a pool?
No, 2811 Jasmine St. does not have a pool.
Does 2811 Jasmine St. have accessible units?
No, 2811 Jasmine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 Jasmine St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2811 Jasmine St. does not have units with dishwashers.
