2811 Jasmine St.

AMAZING TOWNHOME, BEAUTIFUL GROUNDS, LAUNDRY IN UNIT, HARDWOODS, STORAGE! - 6 month lease (expiring 5/31/20) or 18-20 month options available.



Heat/Hot Water/Water/Sewer/Trash included.

Electric is paid by resident.

Cats and small dogs accepted (<40lbs) with $300 pet deposit/pet and $35/month pet rent required.

Positive pet reference is also required.

No Smoking.

Radiant Heat.

Available immediately for showings and move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.



Jasmine Courtyard Town-home now available. 2 bed, 1 bath built in 1946 with 908 square feet. Rare town-home style unit with 2 level and front and back door. Unique community with beautifully maintained grounds. Unit even comes with small garden plot. Interior is full of character with original hardwoods throughout. Main floor features large living area with lots of natural light and dining area. Small storage area under main floor stairs. Upstairs features 2 beds and a full bath. Master bed features a walk in closet and ceiling fan. Small private back patio off kitchen overlooking greenbelt. Unit comes with a reserved parking space, stack washer/dryer in unit and a storage closet plus indoor bike storage area. Unbeatable location, short commute to downtown, quick access to A train to DIA and shopping, restaurants and nightlife in Park Hill, Stapleton and Northfield.



Offered by MOD Properties.



