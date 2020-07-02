All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

2800 W 26th Ave

2800 West 26th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2800 West 26th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f5c4288033 ---- TOP FLOOR 1-BR APT NEAR DOWNTOWN DENVER! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN FLAT MONTHLY UTILITY FEE! EVEN WIFI! 2800 W 26th Ave. Denver, CO 80211 Rent: $1250 Available: September 13th, 2019 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom 600 Sq. Ft. -LESS THAN 3 MINUTES FROM DENVER BRONCOS STADIUM! -HARDWOOD FLOORING!-DINING, SHOPPING, PUBS, AND NIGHTLIFE ALL LESS THAN 1 BLOCK AWAY! -QUICK ONE-SEAT BUS RIDE TO/FROM DOWNTOWN DENVER! -LAUNDRY ON-SITE -PET-FRIENDLY 2800 W. 26th #12 12-Month Lease $1250 Rent $75 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (Covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, heat, & electricity) $400 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) Available: September 13, 2019! Contact Us RIO Real Estate Management Leasing | Windsor 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com QUALIFICATIONS: - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No Collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing.* Thank you very much for your time and interest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 W 26th Ave have any available units?
2800 W 26th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 W 26th Ave have?
Some of 2800 W 26th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 W 26th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2800 W 26th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 W 26th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2800 W 26th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2800 W 26th Ave offer parking?
No, 2800 W 26th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2800 W 26th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 W 26th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 W 26th Ave have a pool?
No, 2800 W 26th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2800 W 26th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2800 W 26th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 W 26th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 W 26th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

