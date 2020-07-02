Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f5c4288033 ---- TOP FLOOR 1-BR APT NEAR DOWNTOWN DENVER! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN FLAT MONTHLY UTILITY FEE! EVEN WIFI! 2800 W 26th Ave. Denver, CO 80211 Rent: $1250 Available: September 13th, 2019 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom 600 Sq. Ft. -LESS THAN 3 MINUTES FROM DENVER BRONCOS STADIUM! -HARDWOOD FLOORING!-DINING, SHOPPING, PUBS, AND NIGHTLIFE ALL LESS THAN 1 BLOCK AWAY! -QUICK ONE-SEAT BUS RIDE TO/FROM DOWNTOWN DENVER! -LAUNDRY ON-SITE -PET-FRIENDLY 2800 W. 26th #12 12-Month Lease $1250 Rent $75 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (Covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, heat, & electricity) $400 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) Available: September 13, 2019! Contact Us RIO Real Estate Management Leasing | Windsor 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com QUALIFICATIONS: - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No Collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing.* Thank you very much for your time and interest!