Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

2798 Ironton St

2798 Ironton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2798 Ironton Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
2798 Ironton St Available 07/01/20 Spectacular Fully Furnished 4Bd/4Ba House in Stapleton! - Fully Furnished and Family Friendly in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods! Location is pristine - walking distance to everything, pool, grocery store, lots of parks, Stanley Marketplace, more...

This home has all the best in appliances, finishes and amenities and is located in the heart of Stapleton. Walk to the neighborhood swimming pool, enjoy the surrounding parks and biking trails or visit Stanley Marketplace and other area attractions.

Convenient access to shopping, Fitzsimmons Medical Complex, Restaurants and only minutes away form downtown, I-70, I-225

Available July 1, 2020 for 12 month term, with potential to renew lease after 1 year.

Tenant responsible for gas/electric.
Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.
Pets ok with additional refundable deposit & management approval

To book your touring appointment or apply, please visit simplygreatrentals.com or call 720-336-8181

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5628762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2798 Ironton St have any available units?
2798 Ironton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2798 Ironton St currently offering any rent specials?
2798 Ironton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2798 Ironton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2798 Ironton St is pet friendly.
Does 2798 Ironton St offer parking?
No, 2798 Ironton St does not offer parking.
Does 2798 Ironton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2798 Ironton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2798 Ironton St have a pool?
Yes, 2798 Ironton St has a pool.
Does 2798 Ironton St have accessible units?
No, 2798 Ironton St does not have accessible units.
Does 2798 Ironton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2798 Ironton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2798 Ironton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2798 Ironton St does not have units with air conditioning.

