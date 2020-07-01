Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pet friendly pool

2798 Ironton St Available 07/01/20 Spectacular Fully Furnished 4Bd/4Ba House in Stapleton! - Fully Furnished and Family Friendly in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods! Location is pristine - walking distance to everything, pool, grocery store, lots of parks, Stanley Marketplace, more...



This home has all the best in appliances, finishes and amenities and is located in the heart of Stapleton. Walk to the neighborhood swimming pool, enjoy the surrounding parks and biking trails or visit Stanley Marketplace and other area attractions.



Convenient access to shopping, Fitzsimmons Medical Complex, Restaurants and only minutes away form downtown, I-70, I-225



Available July 1, 2020 for 12 month term, with potential to renew lease after 1 year.



Tenant responsible for gas/electric.

Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.

Pets ok with additional refundable deposit & management approval



To book your touring appointment or apply, please visit simplygreatrentals.com or call 720-336-8181



No Cats Allowed



