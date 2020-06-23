2770 Lowell Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in West Highlands will welcome you with 860 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an detached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced in patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, popular Highlands Restaurants and Sloans Lake. Also nearby are Coors Field, 16th Street Mall, Larimer Square, LODO, Mile High Stadium, Elitch Gardens, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.



1 Dog or Cat is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and recycling.



