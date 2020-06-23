All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 7:58 PM

2770 Lowell Boulevard

2770 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2770 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in West Highlands will welcome you with 860 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an detached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced in patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, popular Highlands Restaurants and Sloans Lake. Also nearby are Coors Field, 16th Street Mall, Larimer Square, LODO, Mile High Stadium, Elitch Gardens, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.

1 Dog or Cat is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and recycling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2770 Lowell Boulevard have any available units?
2770 Lowell Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2770 Lowell Boulevard have?
Some of 2770 Lowell Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2770 Lowell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2770 Lowell Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2770 Lowell Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2770 Lowell Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2770 Lowell Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2770 Lowell Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2770 Lowell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2770 Lowell Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2770 Lowell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2770 Lowell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2770 Lowell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2770 Lowell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2770 Lowell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2770 Lowell Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
