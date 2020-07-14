All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

277 N. Broadway Unit 204

277 N Broadway · (720) 370-0406
Location

277 N Broadway, Denver, CO 80203
Baker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 277 N. Broadway Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,080

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1363 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
online portal
Massive 1BD, 2BA South Broadway Condo With Dual Balconies And Large Open Concept - Updated corner unit located in one of SoBo's most coveted locations. Loft-style condo with open floor plan, ten-foot ceilings, polished concrete floors and tons of natural light. Easy walk or ride to dozens of amazing bars, restaurants and shops!

Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets negotiable
*There is a monthly $40 HOA fee.
*There is a refundable $150 HOA damage and cleaning deposit due prior to move-in.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Representative: Joe Preblud, joe@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5869751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

