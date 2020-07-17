276 S Sherman St

Amenities

Small and friendly 12 Unit building. Two blocks from to South Broadway (SOBO) shopping, food, bars,entertainment. Close to Washington Park (Wash Park), I-25 and Speer. Secure building. Laundry included. Free assigned underground parking. Assigned storage unit in garage. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, S/S appliances. Three large closets. Wood Floors. Lots of natural light. Ceiling fan in bedroom. Portable A/C window unit. Renters not allowed pets.



Rent includes Heat, water, trash, sewer. Tenant responsible Electricity. No pets please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.



