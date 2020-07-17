All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

276 S Sherman St

276 South Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

276 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Small and friendly 12 Unit building. Two blocks from to South Broadway (SOBO) shopping, food, bars,entertainment. Close to Washington Park (Wash Park), I-25 and Speer. Secure building. Laundry included. Free assigned underground parking. Assigned storage unit in garage. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, S/S appliances. Three large closets. Wood Floors. Lots of natural light. Ceiling fan in bedroom. Portable A/C window unit. Renters not allowed pets.

Rent includes Heat, water, trash, sewer. Tenant responsible Electricity. No pets please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

Amenities: Secured Garage Parking, Secured Building, Storage Locker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 276 S Sherman St have any available units?
276 S Sherman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 276 S Sherman St have?
Some of 276 S Sherman St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 276 S Sherman St currently offering any rent specials?
276 S Sherman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 276 S Sherman St pet-friendly?
No, 276 S Sherman St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 276 S Sherman St offer parking?
Yes, 276 S Sherman St offers parking.
Does 276 S Sherman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 276 S Sherman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 276 S Sherman St have a pool?
No, 276 S Sherman St does not have a pool.
Does 276 S Sherman St have accessible units?
No, 276 S Sherman St does not have accessible units.
Does 276 S Sherman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 276 S Sherman St does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

