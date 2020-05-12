All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

275 Harrison St

275 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

275 Harrison Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rare 3-master bedrooms each with their own bathroom, completely remodeled home in Cherry Creek. Flagstone entrance with perennial gardens & private courtyard are only the beginning as your arrive to this sophisticated townhome. Elegant touches throughout. Amenities include: gas fireplace, plantation shutters, slab granite kitchen, custom cabinets, wainscoting, updated fixtures & appliances, designer paint and crown molding. The backyard has Trexx decking, a retractable awning, beautiful low maintenance landscaping with a path to an over-sized 2 car garage with abundant storage. Upstairs boasts 2 master bedrooms with walk in closets, 2 bathrooms with soaking tub and shower. This floor also has the laundry room. The basement hosts the 3rd master bedroom and bath + family room with fireplace. This home has been well maintained, city living at it's finest. Nothing left to do but move in and enjoy Cherry Creek North.

**NO PETS**

Please call/text Sarah, our showing coordinator to set up a time to view this home. 719-352-9318

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Harrison St have any available units?
275 Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 Harrison St have?
Some of 275 Harrison St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
275 Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Harrison St pet-friendly?
No, 275 Harrison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 275 Harrison St offer parking?
Yes, 275 Harrison St offers parking.
Does 275 Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 Harrison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Harrison St have a pool?
No, 275 Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 275 Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 275 Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 Harrison St has units with dishwashers.
