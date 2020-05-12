275 Harrison St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Rare 3-master bedrooms each with their own bathroom, completely remodeled home in Cherry Creek. Flagstone entrance with perennial gardens & private courtyard are only the beginning as your arrive to this sophisticated townhome. Elegant touches throughout. Amenities include: gas fireplace, plantation shutters, slab granite kitchen, custom cabinets, wainscoting, updated fixtures & appliances, designer paint and crown molding. The backyard has Trexx decking, a retractable awning, beautiful low maintenance landscaping with a path to an over-sized 2 car garage with abundant storage. Upstairs boasts 2 master bedrooms with walk in closets, 2 bathrooms with soaking tub and shower. This floor also has the laundry room. The basement hosts the 3rd master bedroom and bath + family room with fireplace. This home has been well maintained, city living at it's finest. Nothing left to do but move in and enjoy Cherry Creek North.



**NO PETS**



Please call/text Sarah, our showing coordinator to set up a time to view this home. 719-352-9318