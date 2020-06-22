2700 Cherry Creek South Drive #413

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, top-floor condo in Cherry Creek will welcome you with 1,221 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and granite countertops. Escape to the master suite with a private 5-piece master bath which includes a large soaking tub and separate shower. Other great features of this home include upgraded light fixtures and closets, air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is 1 reserved space in an underground garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the spacious and oversized balcony which includes a gas line for a grill! You are sure to the central location of this property! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Cherry Creek Mall, and via the Cherry Creek Bike Path many more shopping/dining options. Also nearby is Downtown Denver and all it has to offer!



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, basic internet/cable, and snow removal.



**PLEASE NOTE PER THE HOA: MOVE INS MUST BE DURING THE WEEK AND SCHEDULED AT LEAST 1 WEEK IN ADVANCE. ALSO, THERE IS AN ADDITIONAL $200 DEPOSIT AND $50 FEE TO THE HOA.**



