2700 Cherry Creek South Drive #413
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2700 Cherry Creek South Drive #413

2700 East Cherry Creek South · No Longer Available
Location

2700 East Cherry Creek South, Denver, CO 80209
Belcaro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, top-floor condo in Cherry Creek will welcome you with 1,221 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and granite countertops. Escape to the master suite with a private 5-piece master bath which includes a large soaking tub and separate shower. Other great features of this home include upgraded light fixtures and closets, air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is 1 reserved space in an underground garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the spacious and oversized balcony which includes a gas line for a grill! You are sure to the central location of this property! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Cherry Creek Mall, and via the Cherry Creek Bike Path many more shopping/dining options. Also nearby is Downtown Denver and all it has to offer!

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, basic internet/cable, and snow removal.

**PLEASE NOTE PER THE HOA: MOVE INS MUST BE DURING THE WEEK AND SCHEDULED AT LEAST 1 WEEK IN ADVANCE. ALSO, THERE IS AN ADDITIONAL $200 DEPOSIT AND $50 FEE TO THE HOA.**

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Cherry Creek South Drive #413 have any available units?
2700 Cherry Creek South Drive #413 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Cherry Creek South Drive #413 have?
Some of 2700 Cherry Creek South Drive #413's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Cherry Creek South Drive #413 currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Cherry Creek South Drive #413 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Cherry Creek South Drive #413 pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Cherry Creek South Drive #413 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2700 Cherry Creek South Drive #413 offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Cherry Creek South Drive #413 does offer parking.
Does 2700 Cherry Creek South Drive #413 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 Cherry Creek South Drive #413 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Cherry Creek South Drive #413 have a pool?
No, 2700 Cherry Creek South Drive #413 does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Cherry Creek South Drive #413 have accessible units?
No, 2700 Cherry Creek South Drive #413 does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Cherry Creek South Drive #413 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 Cherry Creek South Drive #413 does not have units with dishwashers.
