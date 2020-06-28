2695 Garfield Circle

Amenities

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in University Park will welcome you with 900 square feet of living space!



Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include a ceiling fan, washer and dryer in unit, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden on this cul-de-sac. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, McWilliams "Dinosaur" Park, YMCA, and University Hills Shopping Center. Also nearby are Observatory Park, Ross-University Hills Library, Colorado Blvd Shops, Swallow Hill, and Wellshire Golf Course. Travel is easy with quick access to light rail, park n ride station at Yale, and I-25.



Nearby schools include University Park Elementary School, Merrill Middle School, and University of Denver.



2 cats or 2 small dogs are welcome upon a $125 pet deposit and a $125 non-refundable pet fee. Breed restrictions apply.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



