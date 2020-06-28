All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:27 PM

2695 Garfield Circle

2695 South Garfield Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2695 South Garfield Circle, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in University Park will welcome you with 900 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include a ceiling fan, washer and dryer in unit, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden on this cul-de-sac. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, McWilliams "Dinosaur" Park, YMCA, and University Hills Shopping Center. Also nearby are Observatory Park, Ross-University Hills Library, Colorado Blvd Shops, Swallow Hill, and Wellshire Golf Course. Travel is easy with quick access to light rail, park n ride station at Yale, and I-25.

Nearby schools include University Park Elementary School, Merrill Middle School, and University of Denver.

2 cats or 2 small dogs are welcome upon a $125 pet deposit and a $125 non-refundable pet fee. Breed restrictions apply.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2695 Garfield Circle have any available units?
2695 Garfield Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2695 Garfield Circle have?
Some of 2695 Garfield Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2695 Garfield Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2695 Garfield Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2695 Garfield Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2695 Garfield Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2695 Garfield Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2695 Garfield Circle offers parking.
Does 2695 Garfield Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2695 Garfield Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2695 Garfield Circle have a pool?
No, 2695 Garfield Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2695 Garfield Circle have accessible units?
No, 2695 Garfield Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2695 Garfield Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2695 Garfield Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
