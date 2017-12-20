2685 S Dayton Way Apt 37

Amenities
Check out this spacious Denver townhouse! Walk into Hardwood Floors, Granite countertops with modern updates, vaulted ceilings and wood burning Stove. Take a closer look and you will find the a main floor bedrooms and the second bedroom upstairs with a bathroom for each, and tons of storage in the basement.
Enjoy the flexibility of a main floor bedroom as well as an upstairs master bedroom, both with ample closet space. Go downstairs to find a partially finished basement that serves as a guest room, TV room, or peaceful lounge. The unfinished space can be purposed for different uses such as a utility room, home gym, or whatever your imagination can come up with.
This unit comes with a Single Car Garage.
This Rental Unit offers plenty of parks, public golf course and state park with in 1-2 miles of your location.
Community has swimming pool.
Dog okay, Pet Rent $25 per month, $350 Refundable Deposit, Dog must have a Dog License with Denver County or current license from local Colorado City/County
Holm Elementary School
Grades:PK-5
Distance:1.2 mi
Hamilton Middle School
Grades:6-8
Distance:1.2 mi
Thomas Jefferson High School
Grades:9-12
Distance:3.2 mi