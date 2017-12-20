2685 S Dayton Way Apt 37

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Check out this spacious Denver townhouse! Walk into Hardwood Floors, Granite countertops with modern updates, vaulted ceilings and wood burning Stove. Take a closer look and you will find the a main floor bedrooms and the second bedroom upstairs with a bathroom for each, and tons of storage in the basement.



Enjoy the flexibility of a main floor bedroom as well as an upstairs master bedroom, both with ample closet space. Go downstairs to find a partially finished basement that serves as a guest room, TV room, or peaceful lounge. The unfinished space can be purposed for different uses such as a utility room, home gym, or whatever your imagination can come up with.



This unit comes with a Single Car Garage.



This Rental Unit offers plenty of parks, public golf course and state park with in 1-2 miles of your location.



Community has swimming pool.



Dog okay, Pet Rent $25 per month, $350 Refundable Deposit, Dog must have a Dog License with Denver County or current license from local Colorado City/County



Holm Elementary School

Grades:PK-5

Distance:1.2 mi



Hamilton Middle School

Grades:6-8

Distance:1.2 mi



Thomas Jefferson High School

Grades:9-12

Distance:3.2 mi