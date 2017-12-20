All apartments in Denver
2685 S Dayton Way Apt 37
Last updated April 4 2020 at 7:36 AM

2685 S Dayton Way Apt 37

2685 South Dayton Way · No Longer Available
Location

2685 South Dayton Way, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Check out this spacious Denver townhouse! Walk into Hardwood Floors, Granite countertops with modern updates, vaulted ceilings and wood burning Stove. Take a closer look and you will find the a main floor bedrooms and the second bedroom upstairs with a bathroom for each, and tons of storage in the basement.

Enjoy the flexibility of a main floor bedroom as well as an upstairs master bedroom, both with ample closet space. Go downstairs to find a partially finished basement that serves as a guest room, TV room, or peaceful lounge. The unfinished space can be purposed for different uses such as a utility room, home gym, or whatever your imagination can come up with.

This unit comes with a Single Car Garage.

This Rental Unit offers plenty of parks, public golf course and state park with in 1-2 miles of your location.

Community has swimming pool.

Dog okay, Pet Rent $25 per month, $350 Refundable Deposit, Dog must have a Dog License with Denver County or current license from local Colorado City/County

Holm Elementary School
Grades:PK-5
Distance:1.2 mi

Hamilton Middle School
Grades:6-8
Distance:1.2 mi

Thomas Jefferson High School
Grades:9-12
Distance:3.2 mi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2685 S Dayton Way Apt 37 have any available units?
2685 S Dayton Way Apt 37 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2685 S Dayton Way Apt 37 have?
Some of 2685 S Dayton Way Apt 37's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2685 S Dayton Way Apt 37 currently offering any rent specials?
2685 S Dayton Way Apt 37 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2685 S Dayton Way Apt 37 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2685 S Dayton Way Apt 37 is pet friendly.
Does 2685 S Dayton Way Apt 37 offer parking?
Yes, 2685 S Dayton Way Apt 37 offers parking.
Does 2685 S Dayton Way Apt 37 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2685 S Dayton Way Apt 37 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2685 S Dayton Way Apt 37 have a pool?
Yes, 2685 S Dayton Way Apt 37 has a pool.
Does 2685 S Dayton Way Apt 37 have accessible units?
No, 2685 S Dayton Way Apt 37 does not have accessible units.
Does 2685 S Dayton Way Apt 37 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2685 S Dayton Way Apt 37 has units with dishwashers.

