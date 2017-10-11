Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2680 Oneida St. Available 07/11/19 Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath Home For Rent in Denver! - This Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home has been well maintained, with a tiled kitchen and bathroom, wood burning fireplace in the family room, newer paint throughout, attached 1 car garage, covered patio in the backyard, and large fully fenced backyard with alleyway access. This property is close to City Park Golf Course, City Park and the Denver Zoo, as well as HWY I-70 and HWY 270. Walking distance to shops, restaurants and Fred N Thomas Memorial Park. This rental is a must see!



Move in Ready anytime after July 10th!



Pets OK! ($350.00 non-refundable pet fee, covers up to 2 pets)



Security Deposit is: $1,850.00



Rent is $1,850.00



To schedule a showing contact Ashley at alucero@ashdonpm.com or feel free to fill out an online rental application at www.ashdonpm.com as well.



