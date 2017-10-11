All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

2680 Oneida St.

2680 Oneida Street · No Longer Available
Location

2680 Oneida Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2680 Oneida St. Available 07/11/19 Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath Home For Rent in Denver! - This Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home has been well maintained, with a tiled kitchen and bathroom, wood burning fireplace in the family room, newer paint throughout, attached 1 car garage, covered patio in the backyard, and large fully fenced backyard with alleyway access. This property is close to City Park Golf Course, City Park and the Denver Zoo, as well as HWY I-70 and HWY 270. Walking distance to shops, restaurants and Fred N Thomas Memorial Park. This rental is a must see!

Move in Ready anytime after July 10th!

Pets OK! ($350.00 non-refundable pet fee, covers up to 2 pets)

Security Deposit is: $1,850.00

Rent is $1,850.00

To schedule a showing contact Ashley at alucero@ashdonpm.com or feel free to fill out an online rental application at www.ashdonpm.com as well.

(RLNE2455881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2680 Oneida St. have any available units?
2680 Oneida St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2680 Oneida St. have?
Some of 2680 Oneida St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2680 Oneida St. currently offering any rent specials?
2680 Oneida St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2680 Oneida St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2680 Oneida St. is pet friendly.
Does 2680 Oneida St. offer parking?
Yes, 2680 Oneida St. offers parking.
Does 2680 Oneida St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2680 Oneida St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2680 Oneida St. have a pool?
No, 2680 Oneida St. does not have a pool.
Does 2680 Oneida St. have accessible units?
No, 2680 Oneida St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2680 Oneida St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2680 Oneida St. does not have units with dishwashers.
