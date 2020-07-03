2680 Blake Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

If you're looking for a convenient place to live, down town, look no-more! This meticulously maintained town home features hard wood flooring through-out the main level, a galley kitchen complete wslab granite ss appliances that's fully equipped wbreakfast bar, lots of cabinet space! Plenty of room for a dining area, the spacious living room area has access to a relaxing balcony. A powder room completes the main level. The 2nd level features 2 nice size bedrooms both wwalk-in closets a convenient full bath. The clothes washer and dryer, included, are also located on the second level. This great town home has an attached 2 car tandem garage a second half bath conveniently located just off the garage. This amazing town home also has a private roof-top deck that over-looks the city, wspectacular mountain views! Close to everything, this down town gem won't last long! Make an appointment today, to come take a look, you won't be disappointed!