Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2680 Blake Street
Last updated November 11 2019 at 9:15 PM

2680 Blake Street

2680 Blake St · No Longer Available
Location

2680 Blake St, Denver, CO 80205
River North Art District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
If you're looking for a convenient place to live, down town, look no-more! This meticulously maintained town home features hard wood flooring through-out the main level, a galley kitchen complete wslab granite ss appliances that's fully equipped wbreakfast bar, lots of cabinet space! Plenty of room for a dining area, the spacious living room area has access to a relaxing balcony. A powder room completes the main level. The 2nd level features 2 nice size bedrooms both wwalk-in closets a convenient full bath. The clothes washer and dryer, included, are also located on the second level. This great town home has an attached 2 car tandem garage a second half bath conveniently located just off the garage. This amazing town home also has a private roof-top deck that over-looks the city, wspectacular mountain views! Close to everything, this down town gem won't last long! Make an appointment today, to come take a look, you won't be disappointed!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2680 Blake Street have any available units?
2680 Blake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2680 Blake Street have?
Some of 2680 Blake Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2680 Blake Street currently offering any rent specials?
2680 Blake Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2680 Blake Street pet-friendly?
No, 2680 Blake Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2680 Blake Street offer parking?
Yes, 2680 Blake Street offers parking.
Does 2680 Blake Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2680 Blake Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2680 Blake Street have a pool?
No, 2680 Blake Street does not have a pool.
Does 2680 Blake Street have accessible units?
No, 2680 Blake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2680 Blake Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2680 Blake Street has units with dishwashers.

