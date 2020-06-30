All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2675 Geneva Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2675 Geneva Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

2675 Geneva Street

2675 Geneva Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2675 Geneva Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2675 Geneva Street Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous Stapleton Townhome! - This gorgeous home lies in the middle of Stapleton, the best and most upcoming neighborhood of 2018! Not only is the outside and surrounding area of this home beautiful and updated, the inside of this home is stocked full of beautiful features, including a sitting area with it's own fireplace in the master suite complete with a spa-sized tub, a sit in shower, and a huge walk in closet with a double sink! The other two bedroom's are very spacious as well, with their own bathroom situated in the hallway between them. With gorgeous windows, you can choose between plenty of natural lighting, or the overhead lights that light the entire house! There is a fenced in backyard with a privacy fence, and a two car garage. You can enter the house through the front or through the back, just off the garage, into your very own mud room! Ample outdoor space, a full kitchen including a built in microwave, oven, and butler's pantry, and almost 2,600 square feet! Right by Westerly Creek Elementary, William Roberts K-8, and George Washington High, this home certainly goes above and beyond anyone's punch list, including a basement and a community pool! To schedule a showing, please give us a call!

(RLNE4318985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2675 Geneva Street have any available units?
2675 Geneva Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2675 Geneva Street have?
Some of 2675 Geneva Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2675 Geneva Street currently offering any rent specials?
2675 Geneva Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2675 Geneva Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2675 Geneva Street is pet friendly.
Does 2675 Geneva Street offer parking?
Yes, 2675 Geneva Street offers parking.
Does 2675 Geneva Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2675 Geneva Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2675 Geneva Street have a pool?
Yes, 2675 Geneva Street has a pool.
Does 2675 Geneva Street have accessible units?
No, 2675 Geneva Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2675 Geneva Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2675 Geneva Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cimarron
1240 Elizabeth Street
Denver, CO 80206
Crescent Flats
7470 29th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Broadstone on 9th
4300 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
The Kent Apartments
3400 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University