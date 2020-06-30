Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

2675 Geneva Street Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous Stapleton Townhome! - This gorgeous home lies in the middle of Stapleton, the best and most upcoming neighborhood of 2018! Not only is the outside and surrounding area of this home beautiful and updated, the inside of this home is stocked full of beautiful features, including a sitting area with it's own fireplace in the master suite complete with a spa-sized tub, a sit in shower, and a huge walk in closet with a double sink! The other two bedroom's are very spacious as well, with their own bathroom situated in the hallway between them. With gorgeous windows, you can choose between plenty of natural lighting, or the overhead lights that light the entire house! There is a fenced in backyard with a privacy fence, and a two car garage. You can enter the house through the front or through the back, just off the garage, into your very own mud room! Ample outdoor space, a full kitchen including a built in microwave, oven, and butler's pantry, and almost 2,600 square feet! Right by Westerly Creek Elementary, William Roberts K-8, and George Washington High, this home certainly goes above and beyond anyone's punch list, including a basement and a community pool! To schedule a showing, please give us a call!



(RLNE4318985)