All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2674 Jasmine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2674 Jasmine Street
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:30 AM

2674 Jasmine Street

2674 Jasmine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2674 Jasmine Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 690 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the beautiful wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Nearby are Park Hill Public Library, Stapleton, Cake Crumbs Bakery, Ems Ice Cream, Oblios Pizzeria, Long Table Brewery, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.

Nearby schools include Park Hill Elementary School and McAuliffe International School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2674 Jasmine Street have any available units?
2674 Jasmine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2674 Jasmine Street have?
Some of 2674 Jasmine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2674 Jasmine Street currently offering any rent specials?
2674 Jasmine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2674 Jasmine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2674 Jasmine Street is pet friendly.
Does 2674 Jasmine Street offer parking?
Yes, 2674 Jasmine Street offers parking.
Does 2674 Jasmine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2674 Jasmine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2674 Jasmine Street have a pool?
No, 2674 Jasmine Street does not have a pool.
Does 2674 Jasmine Street have accessible units?
No, 2674 Jasmine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2674 Jasmine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2674 Jasmine Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80223
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
The Edge
1855 Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80206
LoHi Gold Apartments
2424 W Caithness Pl
Denver, CO 80211
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80223

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University