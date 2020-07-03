2674 Jasmine Street

Amenities

This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 690 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the beautiful wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Nearby are Park Hill Public Library, Stapleton, Cake Crumbs Bakery, Ems Ice Cream, Oblios Pizzeria, Long Table Brewery, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.



Nearby schools include Park Hill Elementary School and McAuliffe International School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



