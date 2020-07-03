All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:04 PM

2648 Florence St

2648 North Florence Street · No Longer Available
Location

2648 North Florence Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fc0b3e2045 ---- GREAT LOCATION: Right by the F-15 Pool and rec center, neighborhood parks, shops & restaurants at Eastbridge Town Center as well as Stanley Marketplace, all nearby. Stand alone courtyard facing home on the end of the block. BRIGHT, LIGHT & BEAUTIFUL: Updated with hardwood floors, stainless appliances and kitchen island. FUNCTIONAL FLOOR PLAN AND LOTS OF STORAGE: Open floor plan, with stainless appliances, kitchen island, and dedicated pantry. Hidden storage nook under the stairs to hide to toys/clutter and private backyard! All 3 bedrooms and laundry upstairs. Spacious master bedroom with ensuite bath. SCHOOLS: Westerly Creek Elementary, DSST Stapleton, Northfield High School. Anschutz Medical Campus. NEED TO KNOW: First month's rent 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. No Pets Please.Tenants pay for gas/electric and are responsible for yard care of side yard. 12 mo lease preferred. 2 Car Garage Dedicated Laundry Room Kitchen Island Stapleton Master Community Assocation Stapleton Schools Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

