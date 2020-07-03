2648 Florence St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fc0b3e2045 ---- GREAT LOCATION: Right by the F-15 Pool and rec center, neighborhood parks, shops & restaurants at Eastbridge Town Center as well as Stanley Marketplace, all nearby. Stand alone courtyard facing home on the end of the block. BRIGHT, LIGHT & BEAUTIFUL: Updated with hardwood floors, stainless appliances and kitchen island. FUNCTIONAL FLOOR PLAN AND LOTS OF STORAGE: Open floor plan, with stainless appliances, kitchen island, and dedicated pantry. Hidden storage nook under the stairs to hide to toys/clutter and private backyard! All 3 bedrooms and laundry upstairs. Spacious master bedroom with ensuite bath. SCHOOLS: Westerly Creek Elementary, DSST Stapleton, Northfield High School. Anschutz Medical Campus. NEED TO KNOW: First month's rent 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. No Pets Please.Tenants pay for gas/electric and are responsible for yard care of side yard. 12 mo lease preferred. 2 Car Garage Dedicated Laundry Room Kitchen Island Stapleton Master Community Assocation Stapleton Schools Washer/Dryer In Unit