Amenities

garage gym pool elevator microwave carpet

TERRIFIC LOCATION IN QUIET COMPLEX. Nicely done three bedroom one and half bath two story Townhouse. Carpet is new and interior has just been fully painted. Large living and dining room with plenty of natural light. Garage is shared with dedicated spot for one vehicle Renters Insurance required., SHOWING REQUESTS ARE MADE VIA EMAIL.