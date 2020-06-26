All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:06 AM

2633 West 25th Avenue Apartment

2633 West 25th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2633 West 25th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e21af9a0eb ---- Looking to live near downtown?s amenities yet maintain the quiet feel of a residential neighborhood? Edge25 might be the perfect fit. Edge25 offers 18 beautifully remodeled apartments, with brand-new kitchens and flooring, elegant bathrooms, and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy views of the downtown Denver skyline from the community patio, complete with bar seating and built-in gas grill. Take your pooch for a walk in nearby Jefferson Park, pedal your bike to the neighborhood eateries, or cruise downtown for an evening adventure. The Edge25 is conveniently located near public transportation, and is a 4-minute walk to the #28 bus line to downtown. The Jefferson Park neighborhood is situated just west of the fashionable LoHi neighborhood in NW Denver. It?s a short bike ride to REI and the Platte River Trail system. Nearby eateries include 2914 Coffee, Jack N Grill, and Chili Verde Restaurant. Further east in LoHi, are Z Cuisine, Forest Room 5, Lola, and Little Man Ice Cream.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2633 West 25th Avenue Apartment have any available units?
2633 West 25th Avenue Apartment doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2633 West 25th Avenue Apartment have?
Some of 2633 West 25th Avenue Apartment's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2633 West 25th Avenue Apartment currently offering any rent specials?
2633 West 25th Avenue Apartment is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 West 25th Avenue Apartment pet-friendly?
No, 2633 West 25th Avenue Apartment is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2633 West 25th Avenue Apartment offer parking?
No, 2633 West 25th Avenue Apartment does not offer parking.
Does 2633 West 25th Avenue Apartment have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2633 West 25th Avenue Apartment does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 West 25th Avenue Apartment have a pool?
No, 2633 West 25th Avenue Apartment does not have a pool.
Does 2633 West 25th Avenue Apartment have accessible units?
No, 2633 West 25th Avenue Apartment does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 West 25th Avenue Apartment have units with dishwashers?
No, 2633 West 25th Avenue Apartment does not have units with dishwashers.
