2633 West 25th Avenue Apartment

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e21af9a0eb ---- Looking to live near downtown?s amenities yet maintain the quiet feel of a residential neighborhood? Edge25 might be the perfect fit. Edge25 offers 18 beautifully remodeled apartments, with brand-new kitchens and flooring, elegant bathrooms, and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy views of the downtown Denver skyline from the community patio, complete with bar seating and built-in gas grill. Take your pooch for a walk in nearby Jefferson Park, pedal your bike to the neighborhood eateries, or cruise downtown for an evening adventure. The Edge25 is conveniently located near public transportation, and is a 4-minute walk to the #28 bus line to downtown. The Jefferson Park neighborhood is situated just west of the fashionable LoHi neighborhood in NW Denver. It?s a short bike ride to REI and the Platte River Trail system. Nearby eateries include 2914 Coffee, Jack N Grill, and Chili Verde Restaurant. Further east in LoHi, are Z Cuisine, Forest Room 5, Lola, and Little Man Ice Cream.