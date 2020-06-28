All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

2605 Olive Street

2605 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

2605 Olive Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2605 Olive Street Available 08/31/19 Completely Updated 3Bedroom Brick Ranch Home on Corner Lot - This completely updated 3bedroom/2bathroom brick ranch home sits on a fenced corner lot with beautiful landscaping and tons of space to relax and enjoy! Updates to the home in 2018 include new flooring and carpet, stainless appliances, kitchen backsplash and granite counters, a spacious master walk-in closet, central heat and a/c, hot water heater, and so much more!! Two-car garage and washer/dryer included.

Pet friendly with additional refundable pet deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, landscaping and snow removal.

LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/b7b93eee-eac6-47ac-9dc4-cbd6a9409649

(RLNE5069432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Olive Street have any available units?
2605 Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 Olive Street have?
Some of 2605 Olive Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Olive Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Olive Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2605 Olive Street is pet friendly.
Does 2605 Olive Street offer parking?
Yes, 2605 Olive Street offers parking.
Does 2605 Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2605 Olive Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Olive Street have a pool?
No, 2605 Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 2605 Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 2605 Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2605 Olive Street does not have units with dishwashers.
