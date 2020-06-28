Amenities

2605 Olive Street Available 08/31/19 Completely Updated 3Bedroom Brick Ranch Home on Corner Lot - This completely updated 3bedroom/2bathroom brick ranch home sits on a fenced corner lot with beautiful landscaping and tons of space to relax and enjoy! Updates to the home in 2018 include new flooring and carpet, stainless appliances, kitchen backsplash and granite counters, a spacious master walk-in closet, central heat and a/c, hot water heater, and so much more!! Two-car garage and washer/dryer included.



Pet friendly with additional refundable pet deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, landscaping and snow removal.



LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/b7b93eee-eac6-47ac-9dc4-cbd6a9409649



(RLNE5069432)