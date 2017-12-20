2600 Pontiac Street

Amenities

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Welcome to one of Denver’s most popular neighborhoods, Park Hill, as classic design abounds from block to block. Picturesque parkways lined with towering trees accent a variety of brick architecture; Tudors, Denver Squares and Bungalows create a very rich appeal. This home's location offers many options from parks and neighborhood restaurants to shops and convenient access to I-70, I-25, and I-225.



Less than five minutes away from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, the Denver Zoo, Denver’s City Park and golf course, the Park Hill Golf Club and the town center at Stapleton. Less than fifteen minutes to Denver’s exclusive Cherry Creek neighborhood, shops, art walk, and mall. Less than twenty minutes into downtown (Denver - convention center, center for performing arts, art museum, 16th St. Mall and shops, Colorado Western History Museum, Buell Theater, Larimer Square and so much more). Close to Mile High Stadium, Pepsi Center, Coors Field / Lodo, National Western Stock Show and even Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.



As you walk into this home you become immediately aware of the comprehensive quality of the recent updates and remodeling. Outside the fenced back yard with sprinkler system, large mature trees protect and shade the yard and an attached garage is provided to keep your vehicle clean and dry. A great house for entertaining with its attractive interior finishes, large lot and covered back patio.



Pets - Yes, the limit of 2, less than 50 lbs each

Cooling Type - None

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - No

Parking - 1 Car Garage

Basement - None

School District - Denver



