All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2600 Pontiac Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2600 Pontiac Street
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:26 PM

2600 Pontiac Street

2600 Pontiac Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2600 Pontiac Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Welcome to one of Denver’s most popular neighborhoods, Park Hill, as classic design abounds from block to block. Picturesque parkways lined with towering trees accent a variety of brick architecture; Tudors, Denver Squares and Bungalows create a very rich appeal. This home's location offers many options from parks and neighborhood restaurants to shops and convenient access to I-70, I-25, and I-225.

Less than five minutes away from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, the Denver Zoo, Denver’s City Park and golf course, the Park Hill Golf Club and the town center at Stapleton. Less than fifteen minutes to Denver’s exclusive Cherry Creek neighborhood, shops, art walk, and mall. Less than twenty minutes into downtown (Denver - convention center, center for performing arts, art museum, 16th St. Mall and shops, Colorado Western History Museum, Buell Theater, Larimer Square and so much more). Close to Mile High Stadium, Pepsi Center, Coors Field / Lodo, National Western Stock Show and even Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

As you walk into this home you become immediately aware of the comprehensive quality of the recent updates and remodeling. Outside the fenced back yard with sprinkler system, large mature trees protect and shade the yard and an attached garage is provided to keep your vehicle clean and dry. A great house for entertaining with its attractive interior finishes, large lot and covered back patio.

Pets - Yes, the limit of 2, less than 50 lbs each
Cooling Type - None
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - No
Parking - 1 Car Garage
Basement - None
School District - Denver

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Pontiac Street have any available units?
2600 Pontiac Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 Pontiac Street have?
Some of 2600 Pontiac Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 Pontiac Street currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Pontiac Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Pontiac Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 Pontiac Street is pet friendly.
Does 2600 Pontiac Street offer parking?
Yes, 2600 Pontiac Street offers parking.
Does 2600 Pontiac Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 Pontiac Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Pontiac Street have a pool?
No, 2600 Pontiac Street does not have a pool.
Does 2600 Pontiac Street have accessible units?
No, 2600 Pontiac Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Pontiac Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600 Pontiac Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street
Denver, CO 80211
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Solana Stapleton Apartments
11700 East 26th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80224
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave
Denver, CO 80236

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University