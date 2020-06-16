All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 9 2019 at 7:43 AM

259 S Humboldt St

259 South Humboldt Street · No Longer Available
Location

259 South Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright GARDEN LEVEL duplex ... Spotless one-bedroom, one bath, 800+sf garden level condo two blocks from Washington Park. Kitchen consists of newer stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite counters and lots of cabinet space. Bathroom has beautiful clawfoot tub and shower. Large bedroom is carpeted with plenty of space kitchen and living room have ceramic tile floors. Water sewer, garbage and lawn mowing are included in rent. NO dogs please, Available now!
To schedule a showing please contact Patricia 720 882-8040 or email - patricia@woodruffpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 S Humboldt St have any available units?
259 S Humboldt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 259 S Humboldt St have?
Some of 259 S Humboldt St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 S Humboldt St currently offering any rent specials?
259 S Humboldt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 S Humboldt St pet-friendly?
Yes, 259 S Humboldt St is pet friendly.
Does 259 S Humboldt St offer parking?
No, 259 S Humboldt St does not offer parking.
Does 259 S Humboldt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 S Humboldt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 S Humboldt St have a pool?
No, 259 S Humboldt St does not have a pool.
Does 259 S Humboldt St have accessible units?
No, 259 S Humboldt St does not have accessible units.
Does 259 S Humboldt St have units with dishwashers?
No, 259 S Humboldt St does not have units with dishwashers.
