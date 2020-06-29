2567 S Acoma St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room new construction

Brand New Home Available Now! Entertain and relax in this exquisite urban masterpiece in the heart of South Broadway! Meticulously designed and flooded with natural light, this striking new build features stunning craftsmanship, sweeping mountain views, wide-plank white oak floors, and designer lighting, plumbing, and tile packages throughout. Gourmet kitchen has modern walnut-finished cabinets, floating shelves, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and an oversized island, while the spacious living room features a gas fireplace with custom wood mantle and sliding glass door to outdoor patio. The generous master suite retreat has a luxurious 5-piece bath, walk-in closet, and custom feature wall. Enjoy a 3rd floor complete w/wet bar, wine fridge, and rooftop deck, and a spacious finished basement with home theater pre-wire, an additional bedroom, full bath, and ample finished storage space. Fenced yard with professional landscaping and sprinkler system and a custom 2-car garage with vaulted ceiling.



No pets please. 1-2 year lease preferred. No Smoking. Trash/Recycling included. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website



Amenities: New Construction, Hardwood Floors, High End Appliances, A/C, 2 Car Detached Garage, Full Finished Basement, Designer Lighting, Rooftop Deck, Nicely Landscaped, Open Great Room