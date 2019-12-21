2531 South Pennsylvania Street ·

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1884917.



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Denver is ready to welcome you home!



The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, stove, oven, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and a washer and dryer in unit.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the shared fenced yard. Within walking distance are Harvard Gulch Course and park, Adventist Hospital, University of Denver, Swedish Medical Center, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Santa Fe and I-25.



Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



A flat fee of $40/month for water and sewer.



