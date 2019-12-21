All apartments in Denver
2531 South Pennsylvania Street

Location

2531 South Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80210
Rosedale

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1884917.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Denver is ready to welcome you home!

The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, stove, oven, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and a washer and dryer in unit.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the shared fenced yard. Within walking distance are Harvard Gulch Course and park, Adventist Hospital, University of Denver, Swedish Medical Center, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Santa Fe and I-25.

Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

A flat fee of $40/month for water and sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 South Pennsylvania Street have any available units?
2531 South Pennsylvania Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2531 South Pennsylvania Street have?
Some of 2531 South Pennsylvania Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2531 South Pennsylvania Street currently offering any rent specials?
2531 South Pennsylvania Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 South Pennsylvania Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2531 South Pennsylvania Street is pet friendly.
Does 2531 South Pennsylvania Street offer parking?
No, 2531 South Pennsylvania Street does not offer parking.
Does 2531 South Pennsylvania Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2531 South Pennsylvania Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 South Pennsylvania Street have a pool?
No, 2531 South Pennsylvania Street does not have a pool.
Does 2531 South Pennsylvania Street have accessible units?
No, 2531 South Pennsylvania Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 South Pennsylvania Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2531 South Pennsylvania Street does not have units with dishwashers.
