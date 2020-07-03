All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 22 2019 at 9:25 PM

2527 Central Park Blvd

2527 Central Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2527 Central Park Boulevard, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/89fe07b026 ----
***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current available listings.***

Charming 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom House with over 1500 sq ft of Living Space in the South End Neighborhood of Stapleton.

New flooring throughout!

Great Master Suite with spacious closet & large tile shower.

Eat-in Kitchen with island, breakfast bar, stainless appliances and a plethora of cabinet space.

Open floor plan with large Great Room and quaint Dining area makes it great for entertaining!

Large front porch and fenced front yard.

Adjacent to landscaped courtyard; Central Air, and 2 car attached Garage.

Ideal location one block from a pocket park/playground and Greenway Park equipped with trails and walking paths.

Close proximity to the six Community Pools, Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, 29th Avenue Town Center, Founders Green, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Bluff Lake Nature Center, the 80 acre Central Park and Playground and top Denver schools such as Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA.

Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Mall, downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.

Available June 8th

Bike/Walk/Run Trails
Dog Park
Multiple Parks And Playgrounds
Six Community Pools
Tennis Courts
Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 Central Park Blvd have any available units?
2527 Central Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2527 Central Park Blvd have?
Some of 2527 Central Park Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2527 Central Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2527 Central Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 Central Park Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2527 Central Park Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2527 Central Park Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2527 Central Park Blvd offers parking.
Does 2527 Central Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 Central Park Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 Central Park Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2527 Central Park Blvd has a pool.
Does 2527 Central Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2527 Central Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 Central Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2527 Central Park Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

