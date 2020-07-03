2527 Central Park Blvd

Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom House with over 1500 sq ft of Living Space in the South End Neighborhood of Stapleton.



New flooring throughout!



Great Master Suite with spacious closet & large tile shower.



Eat-in Kitchen with island, breakfast bar, stainless appliances and a plethora of cabinet space.



Open floor plan with large Great Room and quaint Dining area makes it great for entertaining!



Large front porch and fenced front yard.



Adjacent to landscaped courtyard; Central Air, and 2 car attached Garage.



Ideal location one block from a pocket park/playground and Greenway Park equipped with trails and walking paths.



Close proximity to the six Community Pools, Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, 29th Avenue Town Center, Founders Green, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Bluff Lake Nature Center, the 80 acre Central Park and Playground and top Denver schools such as Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA.



Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Mall, downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.



Available June 8th



