All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2525 Locust St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2525 Locust St
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

2525 Locust St

2525 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2525 Locust Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
yoga
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
Fantastic Park Hill home that is close to downtown and convenient to popular Denver attractions and destinations. This charming brick ranch features gleaming hardwood floors, huge bay windows, period details and is flooded in natural light. Located in a great family neighborhood that is quiet and private. Coffeeshop, wine bar, 4+ star restaurants, shops and yoga studio are within a few blocks. Huge living room, formal dining room and 2 beds/1 bath on main level. Lower level has 1 bed/1 bath, laundry, storage, plus a large bonus room that could be a great home office or family room. Beautiful fenced back yard with sprinkler system. Attached oversized garage with opener. Walk for your morning coffee and bike to City Park jazz on summer Sundays. The Denver Zoo and The Museum of Nature and Science are also in the neighborhood. Call or text for immediate response and to schedule a private showing. Well behaved pets considered. Marcia, 970-846-6804

(RLNE4812232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Locust St have any available units?
2525 Locust St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 Locust St have?
Some of 2525 Locust St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 Locust St currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Locust St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Locust St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2525 Locust St is pet friendly.
Does 2525 Locust St offer parking?
Yes, 2525 Locust St offers parking.
Does 2525 Locust St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2525 Locust St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Locust St have a pool?
No, 2525 Locust St does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Locust St have accessible units?
No, 2525 Locust St does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Locust St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 Locust St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
The Trocadero Apartments
3755 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Elevate at Pena station
17607 East 61st Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Columbine East
1201 Columbine St
Denver, CO 80206
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive
Denver, CO 80249
Kenilworth Court
1560 North Downing Street
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University