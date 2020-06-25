2525 Locust St

Amenities

Fantastic Park Hill home that is close to downtown and convenient to popular Denver attractions and destinations. This charming brick ranch features gleaming hardwood floors, huge bay windows, period details and is flooded in natural light. Located in a great family neighborhood that is quiet and private. Coffeeshop, wine bar, 4+ star restaurants, shops and yoga studio are within a few blocks. Huge living room, formal dining room and 2 beds/1 bath on main level. Lower level has 1 bed/1 bath, laundry, storage, plus a large bonus room that could be a great home office or family room. Beautiful fenced back yard with sprinkler system. Attached oversized garage with opener. Walk for your morning coffee and bike to City Park jazz on summer Sundays. The Denver Zoo and The Museum of Nature and Science are also in the neighborhood. Call or text for immediate response and to schedule a private showing. Well behaved pets considered. Marcia, 970-846-6804



