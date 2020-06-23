All apartments in Denver
2522 Hooker Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

2522 Hooker Street

2522 Hooker Street · (720) 739-3000
Location

2522 Hooker Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2522 Hooker Street · Avail. Jul 21

$3,940

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2522 Hooker Street Available 07/21/20 Live in One of Denver's Most Desirable Neighborhoods in this Lovely 3BD, 3BA West Highland Home - Stunning 3 bedroom 3 bath located right in between Sloans Lake and Lohi. Enjoy bonus mudroom space and full laundry room area. Remodeled interior with great fenced in yard and perfect biking distance to many parks and shops.

THE BASICS

RENT: $3,940
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 3 (two full, one half)
PARKING: 3-car garage + additional street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Up to two dogs are negotiable
*There is a flat $60 monthly water/sewer fee
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month’s rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4632451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 Hooker Street have any available units?
2522 Hooker Street has a unit available for $3,940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 Hooker Street have?
Some of 2522 Hooker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 Hooker Street currently offering any rent specials?
2522 Hooker Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 Hooker Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2522 Hooker Street is pet friendly.
Does 2522 Hooker Street offer parking?
Yes, 2522 Hooker Street does offer parking.
Does 2522 Hooker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2522 Hooker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 Hooker Street have a pool?
No, 2522 Hooker Street does not have a pool.
Does 2522 Hooker Street have accessible units?
No, 2522 Hooker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 Hooker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2522 Hooker Street has units with dishwashers.
