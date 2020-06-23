Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2522 Hooker Street Available 07/21/20 Live in One of Denver's Most Desirable Neighborhoods in this Lovely 3BD, 3BA West Highland Home - Stunning 3 bedroom 3 bath located right in between Sloans Lake and Lohi. Enjoy bonus mudroom space and full laundry room area. Remodeled interior with great fenced in yard and perfect biking distance to many parks and shops.



THE BASICS



RENT: $3,940

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 3 (two full, one half)

PARKING: 3-car garage + additional street parking



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Up to two dogs are negotiable

*There is a flat $60 monthly water/sewer fee

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month’s rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4632451)