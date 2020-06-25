All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:38 PM

2521 South Broadway

2521 South Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

2521 South Broadway, Denver, CO 80210
Overland

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 960647.

This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom basement unit in Overland will welcome you with 894 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, microwave, counterop convection oven, a countertop stove, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, a spacious living room, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the biking/walking trails and Harvard Gulch Park. Also nearby are Starbucks, Walmart, Pearl Street, Museum of Outdoor Arts, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and Broadway.

Nearby schools include Asbury Elementary School, Grant Middle School, and South High School.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash, recycling, and yard care.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 South Broadway have any available units?
2521 South Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 South Broadway have?
Some of 2521 South Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 South Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
2521 South Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 South Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2521 South Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 2521 South Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 2521 South Broadway offers parking.
Does 2521 South Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2521 South Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 South Broadway have a pool?
No, 2521 South Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 2521 South Broadway have accessible units?
No, 2521 South Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 South Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2521 South Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
