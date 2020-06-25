2521 South Broadway

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 960647.



This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom basement unit in Overland will welcome you with 894 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, microwave, counterop convection oven, a countertop stove, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, a spacious living room, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the biking/walking trails and Harvard Gulch Park. Also nearby are Starbucks, Walmart, Pearl Street, Museum of Outdoor Arts, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and Broadway.



Nearby schools include Asbury Elementary School, Grant Middle School, and South High School.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash, recycling, and yard care.



