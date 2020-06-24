All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:57 PM

252 Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Location

252 Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
Nice 2nd floor condo with one reserved parking space in a well maintained, secured building. The unit features a large balcony, wood burning fireplace, large living room and bedroom. Convenient same level shared laundry. This building has a great party room with a pool table, poker table, bar area, treadmill plus restrooms and a shower. The outdoor pool is off the party room. Great location next to the Cherry Creek Trail, restaurants, parks & more. Easy access to Downtown, Cherry Creek and Wash Park.

Rent includes water, heat, sewer and trash. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. No Smoking, Dog Friendly, No Cats

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Amenities: Secured Building, Assigned Parking Space, Community Pool, Community Clubhouse, Great Location, Close to Transit, Wood Burning Fireplace, Huge Balcony

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 Pennsylvania St have any available units?
252 Pennsylvania St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 252 Pennsylvania St have?
Some of 252 Pennsylvania St's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 Pennsylvania St currently offering any rent specials?
252 Pennsylvania St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 Pennsylvania St pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 Pennsylvania St is pet friendly.
Does 252 Pennsylvania St offer parking?
Yes, 252 Pennsylvania St offers parking.
Does 252 Pennsylvania St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 Pennsylvania St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 Pennsylvania St have a pool?
Yes, 252 Pennsylvania St has a pool.
Does 252 Pennsylvania St have accessible units?
No, 252 Pennsylvania St does not have accessible units.
Does 252 Pennsylvania St have units with dishwashers?
No, 252 Pennsylvania St does not have units with dishwashers.
