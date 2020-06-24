252 Pennsylvania St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool pool table

Nice 2nd floor condo with one reserved parking space in a well maintained, secured building. The unit features a large balcony, wood burning fireplace, large living room and bedroom. Convenient same level shared laundry. This building has a great party room with a pool table, poker table, bar area, treadmill plus restrooms and a shower. The outdoor pool is off the party room. Great location next to the Cherry Creek Trail, restaurants, parks & more. Easy access to Downtown, Cherry Creek and Wash Park.



Rent includes water, heat, sewer and trash. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. No Smoking, Dog Friendly, No Cats



Amenities: Secured Building, Assigned Parking Space, Community Pool, Community Clubhouse, Great Location, Close to Transit, Wood Burning Fireplace, Huge Balcony