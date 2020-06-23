2517 South Broadway

Amenities

This beautiful newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom quadplex in Overland will welcome you with 894 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is one reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are the S Platte River Trail and Harvard Gulch Park. Also nearby are Swedish Medical Center and many shopping/dining options on Pearl Street. Travel is easy with quick access to Evans Station Light Rail and I-25 and Broadway.



Nearby schools include Asbury Elementary School, Grant Middle School, South High School, and Denver University.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval, a pet fee, and $50/month pet rent.



Rent includes trash and yard care.



