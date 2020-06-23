All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2517 South Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2517 South Broadway
Last updated February 18 2020 at 9:08 PM

2517 South Broadway

2517 South Broadway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Overland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2517 South Broadway, Denver, CO 80210
Overland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This beautiful newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom quadplex in Overland will welcome you with 894 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is one reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are the S Platte River Trail and Harvard Gulch Park. Also nearby are Swedish Medical Center and many shopping/dining options on Pearl Street. Travel is easy with quick access to Evans Station Light Rail and I-25 and Broadway.

Nearby schools include Asbury Elementary School, Grant Middle School, South High School, and Denver University.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval, a pet fee, and $50/month pet rent.

Rent includes trash and yard care.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 South Broadway have any available units?
2517 South Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517 South Broadway have?
Some of 2517 South Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 South Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
2517 South Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 South Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2517 South Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 2517 South Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 2517 South Broadway does offer parking.
Does 2517 South Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2517 South Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 South Broadway have a pool?
No, 2517 South Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 2517 South Broadway have accessible units?
No, 2517 South Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 South Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2517 South Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

66 Pearl
66 South Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Venue on 16th
2900 E 16th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Cherry St. Townhomes
794 North Cherry Street
Denver, CO 80220
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West
Denver, CO 80205
Latitude 40
370 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Parq on Speer
909 Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80204
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd
Denver, CO 80220
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University