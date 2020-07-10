2504 GLENARM PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking internet access

HIGHLIGHTS: Restored Victorian with original features and modern conveniences. Original exposed red brick, hardwood floors, picket fence, vaulted ceilings and french doors. Carport! Generous bedrooms and closet space. Skylights. Reading/office loft area.



AWESOME LOCATION: This is a biker's paradise with flat terrain and close proximity to convieniences! Right around the block from Light Rail and Curtis Park. 5 Minutes from downtown, near some of Denver's top restaurants, 83 Walk Score, a two minute walk from the D-Line Light Rail D-Line at the 25th & Welton Station stop!



OPEN LAYOUT: 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, dining room.

On the main level: Living room, formal dining, kitchen, bathroom, bonus room (great office or TV room) and direct access to the back yard. Upstairs there are 2 good sized bedrooms (fit king beds) with generous closets, each with private bathrooms as well as an office/reading/TV loft area.



NEARBY SCHOOLS: University Prep, Polaris, Gilpin Elementary, Manual, The Goddard School, Bright Horizons Montessori.



NEED TO KNOW: First month's rent + 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Pets welcome. $350 refundable pet fee per pet.



No more than 1 dog under 50lbs (no aggressive breeds). All dogs must be 1yrs or older and house trained.



Tenants responsible for Xcel (Gas/Electric), water, cable, internet, basic yard care, and snow removal. 12 mo lease or longer lease ending between May-July preferred.