2504 GLENARM PL
Last updated June 6 2020 at 4:00 AM

2504 GLENARM PL

2504 Glenarm Place · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Glenarm Place, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
HIGHLIGHTS: Restored Victorian with original features and modern conveniences. Original exposed red brick, hardwood floors, picket fence, vaulted ceilings and french doors. Carport! Generous bedrooms and closet space. Skylights. Reading/office loft area.

AWESOME LOCATION: This is a biker's paradise with flat terrain and close proximity to convieniences! Right around the block from Light Rail and Curtis Park. 5 Minutes from downtown, near some of Denver's top restaurants, 83 Walk Score, a two minute walk from the D-Line Light Rail D-Line at the 25th & Welton Station stop!

OPEN LAYOUT: 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, dining room.
On the main level: Living room, formal dining, kitchen, bathroom, bonus room (great office or TV room) and direct access to the back yard. Upstairs there are 2 good sized bedrooms (fit king beds) with generous closets, each with private bathrooms as well as an office/reading/TV loft area.

NEARBY SCHOOLS: University Prep, Polaris, Gilpin Elementary, Manual, The Goddard School, Bright Horizons Montessori.

NEED TO KNOW: First month's rent + 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Pets welcome. $350 refundable pet fee per pet.

No more than 1 dog under 50lbs (no aggressive breeds). All dogs must be 1yrs or older and house trained.

Tenants responsible for Xcel (Gas/Electric), water, cable, internet, basic yard care, and snow removal. 12 mo lease or longer lease ending between May-July preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 GLENARM PL have any available units?
2504 GLENARM PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 GLENARM PL have?
Some of 2504 GLENARM PL's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 GLENARM PL currently offering any rent specials?
2504 GLENARM PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 GLENARM PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 2504 GLENARM PL is pet friendly.
Does 2504 GLENARM PL offer parking?
Yes, 2504 GLENARM PL offers parking.
Does 2504 GLENARM PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 GLENARM PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 GLENARM PL have a pool?
No, 2504 GLENARM PL does not have a pool.
Does 2504 GLENARM PL have accessible units?
No, 2504 GLENARM PL does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 GLENARM PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 GLENARM PL has units with dishwashers.

