2440 N. Gaylord

Perfect house for a family or for sharing. ONE BLOCK TO CITY PARK. If you love running in the park, this is the house for you! There are no other short-term rentals this close to the park. Very quiet street.

Lovely, private backyard for the kids or for extreme relaxing.

Ample kitchen.

Private 1-car garage + separate garage storage for bikes & other toys. Street parking always available. Lots of storage available in the basement. 2 blocks to main bus route straight downtown. 5 minutes to Sprouts. 6 blocks to popular 17th Ave restaurant district / 8 blocks to Colfax restaurants.