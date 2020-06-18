2438 West 35th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Kyle- 513-502-7085

kyle.gephart@realatlas.com



Located at 2438 W 35th Ave, Denver, CO 80211.



This remodeled Highlands studio is clean, quaint and affordable! This gem is centrally located between LoDo, Tennyson Shoppes, 32nd and Lowell, and downtown. With quick access to I-70 and I-25 you can be anywhere in the Denver Metro area within minutes. The condo is in a nice, quiet block that has a ton of character and charm!



Featuring:

-New plumbing, and electrical. Highlights Include: - -Murphy Bed (mattress not included)

-Hardwood floors

-New stainless steel Appliances with Gas Range

-Washer and Dryer in unit

-Air Conditioning

-Water, Sewer and Garbage are included

-Parking available immediately outside Condo

-Fenced in concrete patio

-Storage unit around back!



Will consider 6 month+ lease. Water, sewer, and Trash is a flat $100 per month.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.