Last updated September 11 2019 at 2:06 PM

2438 West 35th Avenue

2438 West 35th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2438 West 35th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Kyle- 513-502-7085
kyle.gephart@realatlas.com

Located at 2438 W 35th Ave, Denver, CO 80211.

This remodeled Highlands studio is clean, quaint and affordable! This gem is centrally located between LoDo, Tennyson Shoppes, 32nd and Lowell, and downtown. With quick access to I-70 and I-25 you can be anywhere in the Denver Metro area within minutes. The condo is in a nice, quiet block that has a ton of character and charm!

Featuring:
-New plumbing, and electrical. Highlights Include: - -Murphy Bed (mattress not included)
-Hardwood floors
-New stainless steel Appliances with Gas Range
-Washer and Dryer in unit
-Air Conditioning
-Water, Sewer and Garbage are included
-Parking available immediately outside Condo
-Fenced in concrete patio
-Storage unit around back!

Will consider 6 month+ lease. Water, sewer, and Trash is a flat $100 per month.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2438 West 35th Avenue have any available units?
2438 West 35th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2438 West 35th Avenue have?
Some of 2438 West 35th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2438 West 35th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2438 West 35th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2438 West 35th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2438 West 35th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2438 West 35th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2438 West 35th Avenue offers parking.
Does 2438 West 35th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2438 West 35th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2438 West 35th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2438 West 35th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2438 West 35th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2438 West 35th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2438 West 35th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2438 West 35th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

