Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

2429 S York St

2429 South York Street
Location

2429 South York Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2429 S York St Available 07/01/19 Totally updated ranch near DU 2bed+2offc 2ba fenced yard fin bsmt hdwds - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com.
Spectacular DU, Denver University ranch style home with finished basement. 2 bedrooms and 2 offices, 2 bath home. All totally updated...new cabinets, granite, stainless. Hardwoods, new carpet and new paint. New furnace and central air. Shows exceptionally well. Fenced yard. Front patio. Parking in back for 3 cars. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra deposit of $100 per pet if approved. Please drive by and take a look at the house to make sure it meets your criteria. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 with any questions or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address so he knows which property you are interested in and can respond accurately.

(RLNE3952218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2429 S York St have any available units?
2429 S York St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2429 S York St have?
Some of 2429 S York St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2429 S York St currently offering any rent specials?
2429 S York St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 S York St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2429 S York St is pet friendly.
Does 2429 S York St offer parking?
Yes, 2429 S York St offers parking.
Does 2429 S York St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2429 S York St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 S York St have a pool?
No, 2429 S York St does not have a pool.
Does 2429 S York St have accessible units?
No, 2429 S York St does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 S York St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2429 S York St does not have units with dishwashers.
