Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2429 S York St Available 07/01/19 Totally updated ranch near DU 2bed+2offc 2ba fenced yard fin bsmt hdwds - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com.

Spectacular DU, Denver University ranch style home with finished basement. 2 bedrooms and 2 offices, 2 bath home. All totally updated...new cabinets, granite, stainless. Hardwoods, new carpet and new paint. New furnace and central air. Shows exceptionally well. Fenced yard. Front patio. Parking in back for 3 cars. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra deposit of $100 per pet if approved. Please drive by and take a look at the house to make sure it meets your criteria. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 with any questions or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address so he knows which property you are interested in and can respond accurately.



