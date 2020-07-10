Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

2429 Hooker St. Available 07/01/20 Updated Bungalow in Desirable Highlands! Location Matters! - Brought to you by Jaris Realty, Inc. Please call 303-835-0041 to set your showing on this fantastic home available June 2020



Welcome home. This 2-story bungalow brings history and designer touches plus modernization together. This home boasts 3 bedrooms, nursery/office attached to master, 1.5 baths, an addition in the back, a Two car garage, new plumbing/boiler for no worries, plus an updated kitchen and baths. From the moment you walk in, you will notice that the main level shows off beautiful flooring throughout. As you enter the formal living room, the hearth will greet you and your guests with views through the home. The large dining room is great for gatherings. Two of the bedrooms are also on this floor with one featuring the half-bath attached. The main bathroom has been updated with historic touches remaining. The updated kitchen features a double oven and gas cooking! Next you will step into the family room for additional space and then the laundry room with spiral staircase up to the 2nd floor. The second floor boasts a gracious master bedroom and walk-in closet with private access to the deck. This floor also boasts another room attached to the master which offers a space for nursery, office, or loft area.



This home also features the rare, the unique over sized two car garage due to the gracious lot size. The large tree in the backyard will make summers and BBQs even more enjoyable from your covered patio or upstairs on the redwood deck. The fully fenced yard (privacy fenced) is perfect for pets and outdoor activities. A small pet is welcome with additional deposit.



Finally, this location is it! This home is located in the downtown Denver area and in walking distance to tons of restaurants, Sloan's Lake, Broncos Stadium, in addition to schools such as Brown Academy and North High.



DETAILS

Main floor, 1000 sqft-

- 2 bedrooms

- 1 full with original claw foot tub and updates!

- 1 powder room

- Kitchen, Living room, Dining room, Laundry room, Family room

- Back covered redwood deck



2nd floor, 800 sqft-

- Master bedroom with french doors to deck balcony

- Attached office/nursery/enclosed loft

- walk-in closet

- Balcony railed redwood deck, tree covered with side stairs to back yard.



Extras

- 2 car garage (2 car-tandem)

- Historical District Home

- Washer Dryer appliances

- Private backyard with high fense

- Landscape, yard maintenance and gutter cleaning included



No more than 3 unrelated tenants, per city ordinance.

App Fees for Background/Credit/Criminal check. Security and pet deposit or rent required.



Professionally managed by Jaris Realty, Inc. 303-835-0041



(RLNE2810809)