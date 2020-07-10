All apartments in Denver
2429 Hooker St.

2429 Hooker Street · No Longer Available
Location

2429 Hooker Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2429 Hooker St. Available 07/01/20 Updated Bungalow in Desirable Highlands! Location Matters! - Brought to you by Jaris Realty, Inc. Please call 303-835-0041 to set your showing on this fantastic home available June 2020

Welcome home. This 2-story bungalow brings history and designer touches plus modernization together. This home boasts 3 bedrooms, nursery/office attached to master, 1.5 baths, an addition in the back, a Two car garage, new plumbing/boiler for no worries, plus an updated kitchen and baths. From the moment you walk in, you will notice that the main level shows off beautiful flooring throughout. As you enter the formal living room, the hearth will greet you and your guests with views through the home. The large dining room is great for gatherings. Two of the bedrooms are also on this floor with one featuring the half-bath attached. The main bathroom has been updated with historic touches remaining. The updated kitchen features a double oven and gas cooking! Next you will step into the family room for additional space and then the laundry room with spiral staircase up to the 2nd floor. The second floor boasts a gracious master bedroom and walk-in closet with private access to the deck. This floor also boasts another room attached to the master which offers a space for nursery, office, or loft area.

This home also features the rare, the unique over sized two car garage due to the gracious lot size. The large tree in the backyard will make summers and BBQs even more enjoyable from your covered patio or upstairs on the redwood deck. The fully fenced yard (privacy fenced) is perfect for pets and outdoor activities. A small pet is welcome with additional deposit.

Finally, this location is it! This home is located in the downtown Denver area and in walking distance to tons of restaurants, Sloan's Lake, Broncos Stadium, in addition to schools such as Brown Academy and North High.

DETAILS
Main floor, 1000 sqft-
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 full with original claw foot tub and updates!
- 1 powder room
- Kitchen, Living room, Dining room, Laundry room, Family room
- Back covered redwood deck

2nd floor, 800 sqft-
- Master bedroom with french doors to deck balcony
- Attached office/nursery/enclosed loft
- walk-in closet
- Balcony railed redwood deck, tree covered with side stairs to back yard.

Extras
- 2 car garage (2 car-tandem)
- Historical District Home
- Washer Dryer appliances
- Private backyard with high fense
- Landscape, yard maintenance and gutter cleaning included

No more than 3 unrelated tenants, per city ordinance.
App Fees for Background/Credit/Criminal check. Security and pet deposit or rent required.

Professionally managed by Jaris Realty, Inc. 303-835-0041

(RLNE2810809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2429 Hooker St. have any available units?
2429 Hooker St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2429 Hooker St. have?
Some of 2429 Hooker St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2429 Hooker St. currently offering any rent specials?
2429 Hooker St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 Hooker St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2429 Hooker St. is pet friendly.
Does 2429 Hooker St. offer parking?
Yes, 2429 Hooker St. offers parking.
Does 2429 Hooker St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2429 Hooker St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 Hooker St. have a pool?
No, 2429 Hooker St. does not have a pool.
Does 2429 Hooker St. have accessible units?
No, 2429 Hooker St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 Hooker St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2429 Hooker St. does not have units with dishwashers.

