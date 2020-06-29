All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2420 Eliot Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2420 Eliot Street
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

2420 Eliot Street

2420 Eliot Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Jefferson Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2420 Eliot Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
Incredible 2BD, 3BA Jefferson Park Townhome with Side Yard and 2-Car Garage - Take advantage of this opportunity to make the most of living in the Mile High City. Located in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods, this home is within walking distance to boutique shops, restaurants, breweries and more. Under two years old and on the corner, the unit features a modern interior, open-concept kitchen, balcony, rooftop deck, and fenced side yard. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets negotiable
*There is a $50 monthly water/sewer fee
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 10% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5467896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 Eliot Street have any available units?
2420 Eliot Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2420 Eliot Street have?
Some of 2420 Eliot Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2420 Eliot Street currently offering any rent specials?
2420 Eliot Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 Eliot Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2420 Eliot Street is pet friendly.
Does 2420 Eliot Street offer parking?
Yes, 2420 Eliot Street offers parking.
Does 2420 Eliot Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2420 Eliot Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 Eliot Street have a pool?
No, 2420 Eliot Street does not have a pool.
Does 2420 Eliot Street have accessible units?
No, 2420 Eliot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 Eliot Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2420 Eliot Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St
Denver, CO 80202
SugarCube
1555 Blake St
Denver, CO 80202
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way
Denver, CO 80247
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St
Denver, CO 80210
Radiant
2100 Welton Street
Denver, CO 80205
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University