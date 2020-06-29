2420 Eliot Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest parking

Incredible 2BD, 3BA Jefferson Park Townhome with Side Yard and 2-Car Garage - Take advantage of this opportunity to make the most of living in the Mile High City. Located in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods, this home is within walking distance to boutique shops, restaurants, breweries and more. Under two years old and on the corner, the unit features a modern interior, open-concept kitchen, balcony, rooftop deck, and fenced side yard. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets negotiable

*There is a $50 monthly water/sewer fee

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 10% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



