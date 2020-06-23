All apartments in Denver
2336 South Downing Street
2336 South Downing Street

2336 South Downing Street
Location

2336 South Downing Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2336 South Downing Street · Avail. Aug 6

$1,900

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
2336 South Downing Street Available 08/06/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - AMAZING freshly updated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home near Porter Hospital, and the University of Denver. This home is a single family home that has been converted into a duplex. The portion of the home for rent is the garden level. This home comes with fresh paint, new carpet, new wood styled plank flooring, and 2 alleyway parking spots. As if that wasn't enough, utilities are included in the monthly rent! With this home being in such a desirable neighborhood it will not last long!!!!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5051176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 South Downing Street have any available units?
2336 South Downing Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2336 South Downing Street have?
Some of 2336 South Downing Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 South Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
2336 South Downing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 South Downing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2336 South Downing Street is pet friendly.
Does 2336 South Downing Street offer parking?
Yes, 2336 South Downing Street offers parking.
Does 2336 South Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2336 South Downing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 South Downing Street have a pool?
No, 2336 South Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 2336 South Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 2336 South Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 South Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2336 South Downing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
