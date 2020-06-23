All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2305 S Irving St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2305 S Irving St
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

2305 S Irving St

2305 South Irving Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2305 South Irving Street, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2305 S Irving St Available 06/01/20 Charming Updated Bungalow - 2 Beds 1 Bath with Huge Yard and Garage! - Updated interior with attached garage, this cozy home also offers plenty of outdoor space with its large front yard, covered front porch and fenced back yard (with storage shed).

Hardwood Floors
Vintage Charm & Classic Touches
Open Plan - Kitchen to Living Area

Situated close to Harvey Park & Lincoln Shopping Center, you'll have easy access to conveniences while enjoying the many benefits of one of Denver's most popular neighborhoods!

Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water & trash
Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.
Pets ok with additional refundable deposit & monthly pet rent
Breed restrictions apply.
Section 8 Accepted.

To schedule a showing or apply visit simplygreatrentals (dot) com

(RLNE4114135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 S Irving St have any available units?
2305 S Irving St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 S Irving St have?
Some of 2305 S Irving St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 S Irving St currently offering any rent specials?
2305 S Irving St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 S Irving St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 S Irving St is pet friendly.
Does 2305 S Irving St offer parking?
Yes, 2305 S Irving St does offer parking.
Does 2305 S Irving St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 S Irving St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 S Irving St have a pool?
No, 2305 S Irving St does not have a pool.
Does 2305 S Irving St have accessible units?
No, 2305 S Irving St does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 S Irving St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 S Irving St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morris Manor
2727 West 33rd Avenue
Denver, CO 80211
The Lafayette
1575 North Lafayette Street
Denver, CO 80205
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St
Denver, CO 80012
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Latitude 40
370 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
The Vicinity
1010 E 13th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
Line 28 at LoHi
1560 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
Patina
65 Ogden St
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University