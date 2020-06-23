Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

2305 S Irving St Available 06/01/20 Charming Updated Bungalow - 2 Beds 1 Bath with Huge Yard and Garage! - Updated interior with attached garage, this cozy home also offers plenty of outdoor space with its large front yard, covered front porch and fenced back yard (with storage shed).



Hardwood Floors

Vintage Charm & Classic Touches

Open Plan - Kitchen to Living Area



Situated close to Harvey Park & Lincoln Shopping Center, you'll have easy access to conveniences while enjoying the many benefits of one of Denver's most popular neighborhoods!



Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water & trash

Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.

Pets ok with additional refundable deposit & monthly pet rent

Breed restrictions apply.

Section 8 Accepted.



To schedule a showing or apply visit simplygreatrentals (dot) com



(RLNE4114135)