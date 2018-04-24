2291 South Cherokee Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #820241.



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Overland will welcome you with 1,000 square feet of living space!



This wonderful home is located on the upper level of the duplex. Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with a refrigerator, microwave, and stove. Other great features of this home include newer carpet and paint throughout, a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is off street parking.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck of this corner lot property. With this living space you will have access to a shared fenced in yard and storage shed. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Platt Park, and a library. Also nearby are more trails including South Platte River Trail, Washington Park, Decker Library, and many shopping/dining options including those along Broadway, Walmart, and Safeway! Convenient location with quick access to both DTC and Downtown! Travel is easy with quick access to Santa Fe, I-25, and Light Rail/ Park N Ride stations. Use the Evans Light Rail Station that's only 2 blocks away to access the B and C lines!



Nearby schools include Ashbury Elementary School, Grant Middle School, South High School, and University of Denver.



Pets may be negotiable.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #820241.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLC's website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.