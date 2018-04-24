All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2291 South Cherokee Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2291 South Cherokee Street

2291 South Cherokee Street · No Longer Available
Location

2291 South Cherokee Street, Denver, CO 80223
Overland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #820241.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Overland will welcome you with 1,000 square feet of living space!

This wonderful home is located on the upper level of the duplex. Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with a refrigerator, microwave, and stove. Other great features of this home include newer carpet and paint throughout, a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is off street parking.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck of this corner lot property. With this living space you will have access to a shared fenced in yard and storage shed. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Platt Park, and a library. Also nearby are more trails including South Platte River Trail, Washington Park, Decker Library, and many shopping/dining options including those along Broadway, Walmart, and Safeway! Convenient location with quick access to both DTC and Downtown! Travel is easy with quick access to Santa Fe, I-25, and Light Rail/ Park N Ride stations. Use the Evans Light Rail Station that's only 2 blocks away to access the B and C lines!

Nearby schools include Ashbury Elementary School, Grant Middle School, South High School, and University of Denver.

Pets may be negotiable.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #820241.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLC's website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2291 South Cherokee Street have any available units?
2291 South Cherokee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2291 South Cherokee Street have?
Some of 2291 South Cherokee Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2291 South Cherokee Street currently offering any rent specials?
2291 South Cherokee Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2291 South Cherokee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2291 South Cherokee Street is pet friendly.
Does 2291 South Cherokee Street offer parking?
Yes, 2291 South Cherokee Street does offer parking.
Does 2291 South Cherokee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2291 South Cherokee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2291 South Cherokee Street have a pool?
No, 2291 South Cherokee Street does not have a pool.
Does 2291 South Cherokee Street have accessible units?
No, 2291 South Cherokee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2291 South Cherokee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2291 South Cherokee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
