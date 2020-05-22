2287 Olive St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6c4896406d ---- Hardwood flooring Washer and dryer connections Natural lighting Gated property 10-minutes by bike to Denver City Park via 23rd Avenue bike route Townhouse-style brick-construction building featuring large windows Tons of Stapleton and Mayfair shopping, dining, and nightlife located within 10 minutes Bus route offering direct, one-seat bus service to downtown Denver located just one block away $45 App fee $25/Month - optional reserved, gated parking (if available) $700 Security deposit $50 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, trash, and sewer) - Tenant billed separately for electricity One small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25/monthly pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300