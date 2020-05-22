2280 S. Bannock St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MONTH TO MONTH LEASE TERM!!! Brick Ranch Style Home Available for Immediate Rental - MONTH TO MONTH LEASE TERM!!! This is the perfect home for short term lease and only asking for a $500 security deposit. Inside boasts original hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, eat in kitchen, living room, family room and built in china cabinet. Home is spacious with bedrooms on opposite sides of the home if you like your privacy. Master bedroom includes half bath. Lovely front porch, covered back patio and huge backyard. BONUS: three care detached garage for cars, storage, workshop...the possibilities are endless. Full size washer/dryer. Pet friendly however backyard is not fenced in. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water and sewer in addition to rent. Pet friendly!!! Please contact Tracy for a showing 303-549-0161.



(RLNE3911146)