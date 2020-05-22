All apartments in Denver
2280 S. Bannock St.

2280 South Bannock Street · (303) 698-1900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2280 South Bannock Street, Denver, CO 80223
Overland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2280 S. Bannock St. · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MONTH TO MONTH LEASE TERM!!! Brick Ranch Style Home Available for Immediate Rental - MONTH TO MONTH LEASE TERM!!! This is the perfect home for short term lease and only asking for a $500 security deposit. Inside boasts original hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, eat in kitchen, living room, family room and built in china cabinet. Home is spacious with bedrooms on opposite sides of the home if you like your privacy. Master bedroom includes half bath. Lovely front porch, covered back patio and huge backyard. BONUS: three care detached garage for cars, storage, workshop...the possibilities are endless. Full size washer/dryer. Pet friendly however backyard is not fenced in. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water and sewer in addition to rent. Pet friendly!!! Please contact Tracy for a showing 303-549-0161.

(RLNE3911146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2280 S. Bannock St. have any available units?
2280 S. Bannock St. has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2280 S. Bannock St. have?
Some of 2280 S. Bannock St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2280 S. Bannock St. currently offering any rent specials?
2280 S. Bannock St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2280 S. Bannock St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2280 S. Bannock St. is pet friendly.
Does 2280 S. Bannock St. offer parking?
Yes, 2280 S. Bannock St. does offer parking.
Does 2280 S. Bannock St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2280 S. Bannock St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2280 S. Bannock St. have a pool?
No, 2280 S. Bannock St. does not have a pool.
Does 2280 S. Bannock St. have accessible units?
No, 2280 S. Bannock St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2280 S. Bannock St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2280 S. Bannock St. does not have units with dishwashers.
