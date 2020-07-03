227 Galapago Street

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

This rare find Baker neighborhood home has lot's to offer. It is a newer construction home built in 2012. It has everything you'll need including 3 bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs, a large open living space and kitchen on the main level, 1/2 bath, gated front yard, irrigated back yard, and giant finished flex space in the converted garage. (That means that the home is 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths 1440 square feet in the main house and an additional 400 sq feet and 1/2 bath in the converted garage) This is a perfect live work spot that is private and separate from the main living area.



The home is laid out nicely where space is utilized quite well with an upstairs small office or homework landing and large bright master bedroom with custom shelved closet. The main level has a large granite counter top with bar style seating, stainless steel appliances, rich hued dark stain grade cabinets, and a nice contemporary media center.



The baker neighborhood is only minutes to downtown so you can skip the dreadful I-25 or 6th avenue morning commute. But, it is also close to Baker neighborhood sweet spots like Lena, Black Sky Brewery, Gozo, The Hornet (excellent brunch drink specials), The Mayan, and Punch Bowl Social. That just starts the list as you head south on Broadway. The first Friday art walk on Santa Fe is also a fun tradition in the Baker neighborhood.



For more information please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068 or visit our website to submit an application www.jmrealty.managebuiding.com



We do have a flexible lease term and are pooch friendly.