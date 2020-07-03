All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
227 Galapago Street
Last updated December 1 2019 at 1:15 AM

227 Galapago Street

227 Galapago Street · No Longer Available
Location

227 Galapago Street, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This rare find Baker neighborhood home has lot's to offer. It is a newer construction home built in 2012. It has everything you'll need including 3 bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs, a large open living space and kitchen on the main level, 1/2 bath, gated front yard, irrigated back yard, and giant finished flex space in the converted garage. (That means that the home is 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths 1440 square feet in the main house and an additional 400 sq feet and 1/2 bath in the converted garage) This is a perfect live work spot that is private and separate from the main living area.

The home is laid out nicely where space is utilized quite well with an upstairs small office or homework landing and large bright master bedroom with custom shelved closet. The main level has a large granite counter top with bar style seating, stainless steel appliances, rich hued dark stain grade cabinets, and a nice contemporary media center.

The baker neighborhood is only minutes to downtown so you can skip the dreadful I-25 or 6th avenue morning commute. But, it is also close to Baker neighborhood sweet spots like Lena, Black Sky Brewery, Gozo, The Hornet (excellent brunch drink specials), The Mayan, and Punch Bowl Social. That just starts the list as you head south on Broadway. The first Friday art walk on Santa Fe is also a fun tradition in the Baker neighborhood.

For more information please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068 or visit our website to submit an application www.jmrealty.managebuiding.com

We do have a flexible lease term and are pooch friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Galapago Street have any available units?
227 Galapago Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 Galapago Street have?
Some of 227 Galapago Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Galapago Street currently offering any rent specials?
227 Galapago Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Galapago Street pet-friendly?
No, 227 Galapago Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 227 Galapago Street offer parking?
Yes, 227 Galapago Street offers parking.
Does 227 Galapago Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Galapago Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Galapago Street have a pool?
No, 227 Galapago Street does not have a pool.
Does 227 Galapago Street have accessible units?
No, 227 Galapago Street does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Galapago Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Galapago Street does not have units with dishwashers.

