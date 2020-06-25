All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2255 S Dexter St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2255 S Dexter St
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:23 PM

2255 S Dexter St

2255 South Dexter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2255 South Dexter Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The first level has the living room with a dining or office area, huge kitchen with center island and large dining area, laundry, two nice sized bedrooms, and bathroom.
In the basement you find non-conforming bedroom three, a big bonus room, and a storage closet!
The large, fully fenced back yard has a patio area and gives access to the garage, the front yard has a private driveway offering ample off road parking.
Located on the outskirts of downtown, with easy access to all major roads, add up to make this a very desirable property.
For more information, or to setup a showing, call Beverley (720) 236-6676.
The first level has the living room with a dining or office area, huge kitchen with center island and large dining area, laundry, two nice sized bedrooms, and bathroom.
In the basement you find non-conforming bedroom three, a big bonus room, and a storage closet!
The large, fully fenced back yard has a patio area and gives access to the garage, the front yard has a private driveway offering ample off road parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2255 S Dexter St have any available units?
2255 S Dexter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2255 S Dexter St have?
Some of 2255 S Dexter St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2255 S Dexter St currently offering any rent specials?
2255 S Dexter St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 S Dexter St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2255 S Dexter St is pet friendly.
Does 2255 S Dexter St offer parking?
Yes, 2255 S Dexter St offers parking.
Does 2255 S Dexter St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2255 S Dexter St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 S Dexter St have a pool?
No, 2255 S Dexter St does not have a pool.
Does 2255 S Dexter St have accessible units?
No, 2255 S Dexter St does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 S Dexter St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2255 S Dexter St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Neon Local
99 South Broadway
Denver, CO 80223
Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Coda
100 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University