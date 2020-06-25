2255 S Dexter St

Amenities
The first level has the living room with a dining or office area, huge kitchen with center island and large dining area, laundry, two nice sized bedrooms, and bathroom.
In the basement you find non-conforming bedroom three, a big bonus room, and a storage closet!
The large, fully fenced back yard has a patio area and gives access to the garage, the front yard has a private driveway offering ample off road parking.
Located on the outskirts of downtown, with easy access to all major roads, add up to make this a very desirable property.
For more information, or to setup a showing, call Beverley (720) 236-6676.
