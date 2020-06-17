2252 Glencoe St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 05/23/19 1920's Bungalow in Park Hill - Property Id: 60102



AVAILABLE TO SHOW ONLY BY APPOINTMENT ON SAT, APRIL 27 FROM 10:00 AM TO NOON. AVAILABLE TO RENT STARTING MAY 23, 2019. Charming 1920's bungalow in the heart of Park Hill with hardwood floors through. The updated kitchen has quartz counter tops and tile back splash. The main floor has two bedrooms and a full bath while the basement has a large bedroom, new 3/4 bath and laundry with washer/dryer. Spacious fenced backyard with sprinkler system, covered front porch, and storage shed. No Smoking & Tenant responsible for all utilities. One Year Lease. One pet accepted with additional monthly fee. Park Hill Elementary, priority to McAuliffe International & East High School.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/60102

Property Id 60102



(RLNE4844662)