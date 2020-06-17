All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

2252 Glencoe St

2252 Glencoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

2252 Glencoe Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/23/19 1920's Bungalow in Park Hill - Property Id: 60102

AVAILABLE TO SHOW ONLY BY APPOINTMENT ON SAT, APRIL 27 FROM 10:00 AM TO NOON. AVAILABLE TO RENT STARTING MAY 23, 2019. Charming 1920's bungalow in the heart of Park Hill with hardwood floors through. The updated kitchen has quartz counter tops and tile back splash. The main floor has two bedrooms and a full bath while the basement has a large bedroom, new 3/4 bath and laundry with washer/dryer. Spacious fenced backyard with sprinkler system, covered front porch, and storage shed. No Smoking & Tenant responsible for all utilities. One Year Lease. One pet accepted with additional monthly fee. Park Hill Elementary, priority to McAuliffe International & East High School.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/60102
Property Id 60102

(RLNE4844662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2252 Glencoe St have any available units?
2252 Glencoe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2252 Glencoe St have?
Some of 2252 Glencoe St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2252 Glencoe St currently offering any rent specials?
2252 Glencoe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2252 Glencoe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2252 Glencoe St is pet friendly.
Does 2252 Glencoe St offer parking?
No, 2252 Glencoe St does not offer parking.
Does 2252 Glencoe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2252 Glencoe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2252 Glencoe St have a pool?
No, 2252 Glencoe St does not have a pool.
Does 2252 Glencoe St have accessible units?
No, 2252 Glencoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 2252 Glencoe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2252 Glencoe St has units with dishwashers.
